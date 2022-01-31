Volunteer with Hartford Youth 2022

While we are not requiring Ed 200 students to be placed in a Hartford school classroom due to the Covid Omicron wave, we encourage you to get involved in voluntary opportunities to connect with Hartford youth, whether virtual or in-person. While not credit-earning, these volunteer opportunities can be a great way to learn and develop meaningful relationships with younger people. Check out these opportunities forwarded from our friends at Trinity’s Office of Community Service and Civic Engagement:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Connecticut (in-person) – Join our after school mentoring program at Montessori Magnet School (on Broad Street near Trinity College) on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:45pm. Develop long-lasting relationships and positively influence a child. Contact Deanne Castleberry (dejaneeC@NBBBS.org) or submit this online form.

Hartford Public Library (virtual or in-person) – Serve as a volunteer Tutor/Mentor for immigrant high school students, who are recent arrivals to Hartford. Offer your support as they learn English and adjust to a new culture. ZOOM tutors are also needed in classes, such as Calculus, Biology, Chemistry, and English Literature and Composition. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:15 p.m.-5:15 p.m., Hartford Public Library, 500 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06103. For more information, contact: Michele Brophy, Instructional Specialist, at mbrophy@hplct.org or 860-803-3538 (cell/text)

United Way Readers (virtual) – register here. Volunteer to read 1-on-1 with K-3 students across the Hartford region! Just 30-minute per week. Spanish-speakers a plus! Rolling registration will be open through March. Our online platform makes volunteering and community impact easy! Questions? Contact Mark Olynciw at molynciw@unitedwayinc.org.