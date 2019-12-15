Digital Essay/Song Analysis

Trinity College

For Better or Worse

The History of Hip-Hop

Ellis Lawrence

Introduction to Hip-Hop

Prof. Seth Markle

Sunday Dec. 15, 2019

Since its creation in the early 1970s hip hop has left a lasting mark on American society and its culture. Up until the 1980’s hip hop was pretty much exclusively in the Bronx, but with the release of tracks like “Rapper’s Delight” and increased involvement from record labels, it quickly took the country and eventually world by storm. The beloved genre has become an absolute giant in the music industry along the way, with its songs currently populating American and global charts with ease. There are thought to be four core elements that skyrocketed hip hop to popularity: DJ’ing, Breaking, MC’ing and Graffiti. The DJ provided the music and sound systems behind the early gigs. The breakers and MC’s began to dance and rap along while the Graffiti artists helped expand the culture visually. The competitive nature of the artform pushed innovators of the time to always try to one up each other. Everyone wanted to have the loudest sound system, best dance moves, smoothest flow, or most daring tag. Best of all, hip hop provided occupation and safety for marginalized youth at the time. However, the genre has undoubtedly changed since its origins. It has grown in many ways, but at the same time lost a lot of what made it so special when it was first created. It is hard to decisively argue whether hip hop has changed for better or for worse, but the genre has definitely lost a lot of its soul and originality. Numerous current songs are created without respect for the history and are a simplified take on a once complex art form. Despite the gain in popularity and recognition, commercialized hip hop has twisted the genre for the worse by giving up its roots for profit.

One aspect of hip hop that seems to have been forgotten in recent years is the importance of the DJ. The DJ’s used to be the big names in hip hop. DJ’s such as DJ Kool Herc, Africa Bambaataa, and Grandmaster Flash were once the forefront of the industry. Their massive, booming sound systems and turntables drew crowds from miles around and the innovative aspects they brought to the table kept their performances fresh. The most important thing DJ’s provided hip hop with at the time was an accessible safe space for youth. Venues were inexpensive and inclusive and kids were encouraged to come. Furthermore, drug use and violence were prohibited. DJ’s brought crews with them which gave teens at the time alternative occupation outside of joining a gang. When asked about this shift from gangs to crews DJ Disco Wiz said, “When they transferred into crews, they more or less made the transition into hip-hop. They weren’t out looking for trouble. They were more or less partying and making sure nobody came in there and wrecked their party” (Fricke/Ahearn, 12). The crews were essentially there to protect the DJ and make sure things stayed peaceful. This allowed DJ’s to preform for a wide range of crowds without having to worry about gang politics. Nowadays, DJ’s still mix and scratch, but they are not nearly as popular as the forefathers of the craft once were. They have been pushed to the background and forgotten in some sense. You’re more likely to find a DJ at a school dance than a concert venue. The DJ has essentially been replaced by the producer and producers still don’t get enough credit as it is. There isn’t as much emphasis on experimentation or the unity that DJ’s once provided. Crews no longer provide occupation for youth. Worst of all, there’s no longer significant competition between today’s DJ’s. Once the backbone for the genre, the DJ has fallen into the shadows of hip hop.

Another aspect that has changed since its origins is breaking. Breaking used to go hand in hand with the DJ’s. Members of opposing crews would battle it out at venues and wow crowds with new and inventive moves. A lot of times DJ’s themselves knew how to breakdance too. Breaking was actually how a lot of people at the time got into hip hop in the first place. When asked about this relationship between breaking and DJ’ing Frosty Freeze responded, “DJ Breakout and Baron were b-boys before they started playing their music. Most of those guys were b-boys before they became DJs and MCs you know?” (Fricke/Ahearn, 12). Breaking was once a stepping stone of hip hop. It was the most accessible and safest aspect of the genre. Everyone could dance and kids used to practice their moves for hours on end on city sidewalks and in public parks. Today, that same passion for breaking is a lot harder to find. It has fallen into more of a niche of the hip hop community and doesn’t get as much praise or attention as before. The vast majority of mainstream artists no longer incorporate dance into their performances and there aren’t many career opportunities for b-boys and b-girls. Breaking seems to have been lost as a popular outlet of safety and creativity.

Graffiti is one aspect of hip hop that has stayed true to its roots, but also decreased in popularity. Tagging is still competitive, thrilling, and illegal, but it is not nearly as rampant as it once was in the 1980’s when graffiti could be found on nearly every subway car in New York City. In his book, Can’t Stop Won’t Stop, Jeff Chang discusses graffiti and writes, “Style would make you friends, inspire loyalty and devotion, spawn a hundred imitators. It would make you enemies, unleash jealousy and fear, bring down the brute force of authority” (Chang, 125). That same sentiment seems to hold true to today’s graffiti artists, but increased video surveillance has made tagging riskier and more thrilling than ever. Graffiti has become more of a respected artform and now has a place in art galleries and city murals. Artists have become more and more innovative and daring with tags over the years. Styles have become increasingly vibrant and geometrically complex. Graffiti was never the most popular aspect of hip hop and that seems to have held true and in turn helped the art form stay true to its roots. Graffiti was also never really commercialized like the other aspects mostly due to anonymous artists and therefore was not corrupted by profit. The only violation of its history was taking it off the streets and putting it in the art galleries, but this allowed artists to experiment without worrying about legal consequences. It seems graffiti was able to fly under the radar and change for the better throughout the years.

The one aspect that has changed the most since its origins is MC’ing. Rappers have become the face of the industry and therefore have been commercialized the most. Everyone knows the big names like Drake, Cardi B, and Kanye West. Sponsors and record labels have integrated themselves into the culture. New sub genres seem to crop up daily, leading many critics to justifiably argue that hip hop has lost its soul. The controversy behind rap started early, though. The 1979 release of “Rapper’s Delight”, by The Sugar Hill Gang angered a lot of the hip hop community as it was not an accurate representation of genre at the time. The music video for the song depicts choreographed dancing and a mostly white audience dressed in disco attire. The b-boys, b-girls, and DJ’s are missing entirely. There is also no competition in this representation, just one solid group. The song was massively popular and was the first official hip hop song to be put on a record. This took the soul and passion of hip hop off the streets of the Bronx and into the homes of families across America. This opened the floodgates for rappers at the time. There was clear money in the business and no longer a need for DJ’s or break-dancers. There is no question that the release of “Rapper’s Delight” was integral in spreading the genre outside of the Bronx and onto a country wide scale, but it came at a cost of a loss of culture. As rap spread it made its way to the West coast. One positive effect of rap’s commercial rise was able to take place: the creation of political rap. Groups such as NWA and Public Enemy were able to use rap to speak out about social and political injustices in their everyday life and in turn give a voice to themselves and the marginalized people of their community.

In 1982 Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five released “The Message” which is considered hip hop’s first political rap. The song is synth heavy and groovy. The beat and melody of the song are extremely catchy and the lyrics flow smoothly over top of them. The song isn’t the most lyrically complex, but gets a strong message across nonetheless. The group seems to be expressing some pent up anger throughout the song referencing the struggles of being impoverished in New York. They reference the city, calling it a jungle and how it’s hard to make it by each day dealing with the stress of life. Some bars of significance are, “Don’t push me because I’m close to the edge/I’m trying not to lose my head” and “It’s a jungle sometimes/It makes me wonder how I keep from going under” which is the chorus of the song. The lyrics reference the homeless and other scenes of poverty seen on the New York streets on a daily basis. They reference people turning to crime, “My brother’s doing so bad, stole my mother’s TV.” One of the rappers, Duke Bootee, references getting a bad education growing up and how hard it is for kids to stay in poor schools with the draw of crime. He also talks about how the economy is inflating, causing strikes throughout the city. He references the corruption of capitalism and how everyone only cares about money. Here he uses some wordplay saying, “Cause it’s all about the money; ain’t a damn thing funny/You got to have a con in this land of milk and honey”. This is a bible reference to Exodus 33:3, where the “land of milk and honey” is a paradise of sorts. Here he is critiquing the false promise of the American dream and how you really have to scam, or “con” your way to the top to make it in this country. The song repeatedly references the dangers of the city and how crime surrounds people until they turn to it. This song was released during a time of neglect for people of color. Blacks were living in poverty at the time and justifiably resented the privileged elites of society. Throughout the song the group seems to be humanizing the poor and giving reason to a lot of decisions they have to make to survive. The track says a lot about the socio economic state of affairs for blacks at the time. The music video to the song concludes with a scene of police brutality adding to the message of how tough life is for blacks in America.

Political or conscious rap like this was meaningful and a powerful tool for voice and change at the time. This era of rap really held true to hip hops origins in that it provided a voice and occupation for marginalized people. Moreover, the production of this era’s music often came out of genuine intent rather than seeking for profit. As the decades went on this authenticity was lost. As rap became more mainstream it was popified and commercialized. Many artists today are solely in it for the fame and money and genuine aspiring artists often have to deal with corrupt record labels and sponsorships. Although there are still some artists such as Kenrick Lamar, J Cole, and Eminem that seem to respect the roots of their art form, the vast majority of current rappers have lost touch with what once mad hip hop meaningful and real.

The hip hop of today could almost be considered a different genre to what it once was. Since its beginnings in the Bronx, hip hop was founded on providing an outlet of voice, occupation, and safety to marginalized youth. As it expanded outside New York it lost a lot of these aspects. The DJ’s and break dancers fell into the background where graffiti always was, and rappers took the stage. “Rapper’s Delight” began the commercialization of the once niche genre. The ensuing expansion was mostly positive, inspiring West coast and political rap. However, the final pop stage of the genre was ultimately a hurtful sellout that disrespected the roots and history of what made hip hop so special in the first place. The genre has grown bigger than what its original message once was. Hip hop most certainly changed, but was it for the better?

