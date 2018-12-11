Excel Help Resources

This one-page guide is useful to remember commands and shortcuts. This company also provides guides for other Microsoft Office products.Excel-2016-quick-reference-sheet

This beginner cheat sheet is very useful for anyone just starting out with Excel macros – VBA-for-Excel-cheat-sheet

Microsoft Visual Basic Language Reference – https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/dotnet/visual-basic/language-reference/

Lynda.com training.

Lynda.com (now LinkedIn Learning) provides short training videos on an astonishing number of software and productivity tools. We have a campus agreement with Lynda.com, so after clicking on the link, sign in with your trincoll.edu username and password.

Macros:

Excel 2016: Macros in Depth This course is the basis for the current workshop, so would be a good review.

Learning VBA in Excel – this course shows more advanced VBA functionality

Excel VBA: Managing Files and Data

Introduction to Excel: This course introduces Excel, but also shows how to use Vlookup and Solver. Pick and choose the videos that will help you with your project.

https://www.lynda.com/Excel-tutorials/Excel-2016-Essential-Training

Advanced use of Excel 2016: These courses expand upon the introductory course, and present more advanced functions and features.

https://www.lynda.com/Excel-tutorials/Excel-2016-Managing-Analyzing-Data

https://www.lynda.com/Excel-tutorials/Excel-2016-Cleaning-Up-Your-Data

https://www.lynda.com/Excel-tutorials/Excel-2016-Advanced-Formulas-Functions

https://www.lynda.com/Excel-tutorials/Excel-2016-Charts-Depth