So, what DO alumni get up to after Trin?

By Kelly Oleksiw M'15

Meredith Veach ’12 was one of the first female students to graduate Trinity with a major in film studies, and since her graduation, she has relocated to Los Angeles and currently works in the film industry. Her most recent project is a romantic comedy entitled THRE3BOUND. The indie film, which she edited and color-corrected, premiered at the SOHO International Film Festival in NYC on June 21. Veach was present for the screening, and she shared her favorite moments with us in a photo journal.

You can follow Meredith on Instagram and Twitter: @rarerarefind to discover what else she gets up to in LA, & if you are curious about pursuing a film degree at Trin, dive into what our Film Studies program offers.

