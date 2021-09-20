Sign up for a training workshop!

Interested in learning how to use the Bloomberg terminal?

Then sign up for a training workshop! During the Fall 2021 semester, there will be a series of two workshops on how to use Bloomberg. These workshops will be held in the Financial Research & Technology Center, LITC A02. Seats are limited, so registration is required. Masks will be required during the workshop.

1) Introduction to Bloomberg

Let’s get started with Bloomberg! Learn how to create a login, navigate the terminal using the specialized keyboard, and understand basic commands for accessing news and market information. No prior experience in using Bloomberg Professional is needed. This workshop will be held in the Financial Research & Technology Center, LITC A02.

2) More with Bloomberg

Want to dive deeper into Bloomberg? This workshop will explore additional features of the Bloomberg terminal, including a more in-depth look at financial analysis and charts. You will also learn how to upload live Bloomberg financial data into an Excel spreadsheet. Prerequisite: Introduction to Bloomberg. This workshop will be held in the Financial Research & Technology Center, LITC A02.

You must pre-register for these workshops as space is limited. Click on the Register link in the table to go to the specific registration page for that workshop.

WORKSHOP DATE TIME* REGISTRATION Introduction To Bloomberg Monday, 9/27/21 3:00 pm Register! Introduction To Bloomberg Tuesday, 9/28/21 3:00 pm Register! Introduction To Bloomberg Wednesday, 9/29/21 3:00 pm Register! More with Bloomberg Thursday, 9/30/21 3:00 pm Register!

*All workshops are 1-hour long

Contact Cheryl Cape at cheryl.cape@trincoll.edu with any questions. Hope to see you there!