Register for Fall 2020 virtual workshops!

Want to Learn Bloomberg Professional!?

Workshop 1: Introduction to Bloomberg

Thursday, Oct. 15 – 1:10 – 2:00 pm

Let’s get started with Bloomberg! Learn how to create a login, navigate the terminal either remotely or in-person, and understand basic commands for accessing news and market information. No prior experience in using Bloomberg Professional is needed. This virtual workshop will be recorded.

Register in advance for this meeting:

https://trincoll.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMudeGtrjkqG9CImkpkD__vB5kmCFMCQlfu

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Workshop 2: More with Bloomberg

Friday, Oct. 16 – 1:10 – 2:00 pm

Want to dive deeper into Bloomberg? This workshop will explore additional features of the Bloomberg terminal, including a more in-depth look at financial analysis and charts. You will also learn how to upload live Bloomberg financial data into an Excel spreadsheet. Prerequisite: Introduction to Bloomberg. This virtual workshop will be recorded.

Register in advance for this meeting:

https://trincoll.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJItdOytpjwrHNxmgmZrWkECAx6PW4FdMDtH

Any questions – contact Cheryl Cape at cheryl.cape@trincoll.edu.