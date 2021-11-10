Benjamin Whorf- draft

Benjamin Whorf was a linguist and a fire prevention engineer. Benjamin Whorf was born on April 24, 1897, in Winthrop, Massachusetts. Benjamin had been an intellectual from the start, it seems. He would conduct experiments with chemicals from his father’s photographic equipment. He was also an avid reader, interested in botany, astrology, and Middle American prehistory. Benjamin had studied at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a degree in chemical engineering. To support his wife and three kids at the time, he had taken a position as an inspector to the Hartford Fire Insurance Company. Although chemical engineering was his career and he was labeled a scientist, he was a very spiritual man. Around 1924, Benjamin first started delving into linguistics when he was seeking to uncover the mysteries of biblical texts. Whorf attended Yale when Sapir (2nd author of Sapir-Whorf Theory) became a professor there. Benjamin enrolled in a graduate studies program not for his PhD in linguistics but for the intellectual company. He joined a circle of other linguists under Sapir and was very well respected. At Yale, Whorf also took numerous projects as a workload to understand linguistics more and clearly come up with ideas. Not only did Saapir have a profound undertaking to him, so did many other scientists who showed that Whorf by some measure was brilliant. Whorf did not see it this way always. As Whorf became more influenced by positivist science he also distanced himself from some approaches to language and meaning that he saw as lacking in rigor and insight. Although works were dissatisfied, it was not till 1929 when the Sapir-Whorf hypothesis became known and it showed many people how human flaws can’t also affect many intrinsic and extrinsic factors.