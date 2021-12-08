The American School for the Deaf, located in Hartford Connecticut, was opened on April 15th, 1817 by Thomas Gallaudet and Dr. Nason P. Cogswell. While the creation of this school was significant in the United States, it was not the first deaf school in history. The formal beginnings of deaf education actually started in Europe in the mid 18th century with much of the curriculum dedicated to linguistic skills and trying to integrate deaf kids into the world by completely relying on oral language as the means of teaching and as the primary goal of their education. It would not be until the 20th century that deaf education spread widely across the world and sign language was seen as an accepted means to learn and talk. Until the American School for the Deaf was created, many deaf people were seen as unproductive members of society and little effort was given towards their education. However, if the parents of a deaf child wanted them to be educated, they would be sent to Europe.

In 1807, a child named Alice Cogswell became deaf through Scarlett fever. Her father, Dr. Nason P. Cogswell, cared very strongly about her education and instead of sending her to Europe, he appealed to the General Associated of Connecticut Clergymen to try an estimate the number of deaf children in the state and possibly start a school designed specifically for their education. In 1812, the estimates were 84 deaf and dumb persons within the state, around 400 within New England, and around 2,000 total in the US. They decided to send some people, Thomas Gallaudet and Lewis Welde, to Europe to study their methods of instructing deaf people in the effort to create a working teaching method in the school. They first ended up at a private school in Scotland called Braidwood academy however their techniques were focused on oral communication and they claimed their methods were proprietary secrets that were only disclosed to a select, paying clientele. The offer was that Gallaudet was to spend several years as an apprentice and even then he would not be allowed to divulge their secrets, so he refused and decided to look elsewhere. He ended up in Paris with a publicly supported school for deaf students founded by a Catholic priest who used sign language as a method of instruction. Gallaudet attended a public demonstration of these methods of instruction and after he introduced himself, he received a letter of invitation to visit the school where he spent several months until he returned to Hartford with his findings. After the return about 8 months later, a charter and a grant of $5,000 had been received from the General Assembly of Connecticut and under this assembly, the school was opened.

There have been many locations of the school, the first being the Bushnell Towers on 1 Gold Street, Hartford Connecticut. It was there that Gallaudet along with Laurent Clerc rented rooms in the hotel and was originally called the Connecticut Asylum at Hartford for the Instruction of the Deaf and Dumb Persons. Seven students enrolled as part of the first class: Alice Cogswell, John Brewster Jr., George Loring, Wilson Whiton, Abigail Dillingham, Nancy Orr, and Otis Waters. The second location, on 54 Prospect Street, was required because they needed more space for the growing number of students. They purchased a home from attorney Thomas Day from 1817 until 1821 and the location, while now a busy intersection, is sometimes still referred to as the Day School. The third location, on 690 Asylum Street, was the first actual campus and was used from 1821 until 1921. Here students lived and studied while learning trades such as sewing, carpentry, and shoemaking. The fourth location, which is the active campus today, is located on 139 North Main Street. It has a larger acreage than the previous campus which was intended to let the school offer agricultural classes and better technical training.

Once the school was opened, the next step was to determine which methods would be most effective in the students’ instruction. Lewis Welde, the principal of the school at the time, speculated that the students may be able to speak and understand others from lip-reading, so 30 students were taught with this method. In 1915, the school had 185 pupils, 153 of which were being taught speech through the oral method by 24 instructors. Later it evolved so that sign language was a primary means of communication, and currently it is now thoroughly eclectic so that it includes writing, speech, lip-reading, manual spelling, pictures, pantomime, actions, and sign language. For their future welfare, a system was adapted so that the school was split between academics and vocation. For half the day, they would be taught language and basic curriculum, and then the other half was dedicated to learning trades with the boys being taught cabinet making and shoemaking while girls were taught to sew and complete other household tasks.

The school now looks very different from when it first started. There are less and less students because vaccines have made it so that fewer kids are losing their hearing as Alice had. Because of this, the school considered taking in autistic kids because they seem to be able to communicate better through sign language. The school has wider hallways with no lockers so that there is space for students to freely sign without fear of blocking someone’s path. Along with this, all of the tables are round so that the students can see each other’s signing better. Classrooms and all other areas of the school have to be very well lit so that the students and teachers can see each other signing, there is even a building with a glass pyramid roof for this reason. The hallways are very colorful because deaf students, especially kids, are very visually oriented. Currently, they are using total communication, with their method of learning depending solely on what the individual student wants or performs best with.