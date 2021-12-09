The Man Who Started American Sign Language

Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet was born in Philadelphia in 1787 and his family moved to Hartford in 1800. When he was visiting his family home in Hartford, while watching kids playing outside, he noticed that there was one girl who was left alone and wasn’t playing with anyone. When Gallaudet asked, he found out that the girl, Alice Cogswell, is deaf. Alice was unable to communicate or socialize with anyone, and that left her alone and isolated from everyone. Up until that point in her life, she had just existed.

Gallaudet decided to take it upon himself to try and befriend her. He started communicating with her by drawing in the sand and has come to find out that she’s a very intelligent girl. Upset by the fact that someone as smart as Alice can’t communicate with others just because she is deaf, Gallaudet reached out to her father, Mason Cogswell.

After discussing their options, Gallaudet and Mr. Cogswell put in place a plan to give Alice the tools she needs to learn how to communicate. The plan involved Gallaudet taking money from Cogswell and traveling to England, where one of the best deaf school in Europe was. The Braidwood’s Academy for the Deaf and Dumb was the first of its kind in England. It seemed like the best place to go to if someone wanted to learn about deaf education.

Upon his arrival, Gallaudet discovered that the Braidwood family wasn’t willing to let him in on their ways. They refused to show him how to lip read. He traveled around Europe going to lectures, seminars, and events about deaf education. At one of those lectures he met Abe Sicard, Laurent Clerc, and Jean Massieu.

Sicard was the director of a school for the deaf in Paris. Clerc and Massieu were graduates of the school. They invited Gallaudet back to Paris and taught him how to use sign language. After a couple of weeks, Gallaudet was starting to run out of money and needed to go back to the United States. He was able to convince Clerc, who is deaf, to come with him to the States to start a school there. Originally, Clerc was supposed to help Gallaudet for one year and then get back to his duties in Paris. After the year had passed, Clerc had become so involved and invested in the project that he decided to stay indefinitely. On their way back, Clerc taught Gallaudet how to properly use sign language and Gallaudet taught Clerc how to speak English. By the time they arrived they were both fluent in both languages.

For a whole year, Clerc and Gallaudet toured New England raising money, attending lectures, and talking to politicians trying to figure out how to start a school for the deaf. After all their hard work they were finally able to get land in Hartford, Connecticut and were the first special needs institution to be given federal money from the Connecticut Congress. That money, along with donations from Cogswell and other contributors, was used to build the school. On April 15, 1817 The American Asylum at Hartford for the Deaf and Dumb was established by Laurent Clerc, Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet, and Mason Cogswell, becoming the first school for the deaf in the United States of America. However, it was later renamed The American School for the Deaf (ASD).

Alice Cogswell, the first student, along with thousands of other students got and still are getting the tools that they need to learn and communicate. Mrs. B, an alumni of ASD, was kind enough to talk to me about her experience at ASD and her life after.

Mrs. B and her brother went to ASD after their mom toured multiple schools and saw that ASD had total communication, which is sign language; lip reading; and brail, and decided to enroll them. She got there at the age of 3 with 500 total students at the school. Because she was so young learning American Sign Language (ASL) was easy for her. Having almost everyone at ASD being able to use sign language made Mrs. B feel normal and like she belonged.

She had said that she felt welcome, because the school encouraged the students to be involved in organizations, play sports, join clubs, after-school activities, and go on field trips. When asked about her day to day life at ASD, Mrs. B said that, because she lived in West Hartford, she used to wake up early to take a taxi (no school buses was provided at the time) to ASD. After her classes she would sometimes stay for after-school activities. She liked sports so she would spend time at the gym after school. Then her parents would pick her up after. If the student was a boarder, however, their dorm parent would wake them up everyday, then they would clean the hallways and bathrooms, after that they would get dressed and ready for class. Lunch time was when she got to socialize and hangout with her friends. After school she would participate in sports including tennis, softball, basketball, and cheerleading.

When asked about Gallaudet and his contribution to the deaf community in the United States, Mrs. B speaks so fondly of him. She recalled having a school play every year on December 10th about the three founders and how the school started. Now, however, the play is held on the school’s birthday, April 15th, every year.

Mrs. B found out this summer that she’s related to Clerc and Gallaudet. Now she’s even more invested and interested in their stories and is passionate about doing research to find out more about their history. She says that ever since she’s been to the school, she feels connected to Gallaudet and ASD in a special way.

While he didn’t live to see all the fruits of his labor blossom, Gallaudet has certainly had an impact on both people who are and aren’t from the deaf community.