In 1807, the Hartford community built the Old North Cemetery, the resting ground for Daniel Wadsworth (who founded the Wadsworth Atheneum in 1842), William Wolcott Ellsworth (representing Connecticut as an at-large delegate in the House of Representatives from 1829 to 1834. Then as governor of Connecticut from 1838 to 1842), Horace Bushnell (An influential theologian at Hartford’s North Congregational Church where he also pastored), and Frederick Law Olmsted (A leading landscape architect and founder of the American Park movement). It was the principal burying ground for the city’s elites for many years and has a fine collection of 19th-century funerary art. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1998. Although burials continue to take place there occasionally, they only take place on existing plots. I spoke with a gentleman named Bill (William) Hosley who mentioned, “This 17-acre cemetery opened in 1807 when the Ancient Burying Ground on Main Street was full. The brick office here was erected about 1890”.

We spoke of the many famous people buried, most notable being Eli Todd, a leader in the treatment of the mentally ill and pushed for more humane ways of treatment. In an article titled Medical Pioneer Eli Todd Born Today written by ConnecticutHistory.Org, “Todd’s interest in psychology resulted from his sister’s suicide, which he believed was caused by mental illness and could possibly have been cured”. His efforts to end the inhumane treatment of the mentally ill led to curative care that gave people with mental illness a chance to be reintroduced to society once again. In addition to his aid with the mentally ill, Eli Todd also focused on alcoholism and the promotion of abstinence. He saw alcoholism as incurable and a societal problem to which a three-pronged attack was cultivated. First was a group of men who banded together under the idea that drinking was unfashionable, followed by placing those suspected of drunkenness and drunken disorderly misconduct to be arrested and placed into a workhouse. In the last step, Todd helped impose taxes on domestic and imported liquor. Eli Todd remained the hospital director of the Connecticut Retreat for the Insane until 1833 when he died and was buried at The Old North Cemetery.

Another man is Dr. Mason Cogswell who began the School for the Deaf after his daughter Alice lost her hearing at age 2. He wasn’t alone; after several years he and a group of a few others obtained state funds and sent Thomas Gallaudet to Europe to study English and French schools for the deaf. After studying at the French School of Abbe Sicard, Gallaudet returned to the U. S. with French educator, Laurent Clerc. Together the group established the first school for the deaf in the U.S.

There is a commemorative statue dedicated to her located in the graveyard at the intersection of Asylum and Farmington Avenues in the Asylum Hill Neighborhood. Those others buried in the cemetery are several other students from the School of the Deaf located on a monument for them all, civil war soldiers (primarily those of the 29th regiment, specifically Daniel W. Oliver) and many of the people who grew up and lived their lives in Hartford. The Colt Family has family members buried here. This family is known for the man Samuel Colt who made the Colt revolver which was a revolutionary weapon that is still used today. This cemetery has a vast history and provides a scenic route for people to walk along. The landscape is important in its association with events that have contributed to patterns of our history and the shifting perception of death and burial practices from functionally offering a picturesque image of our past. It also serves another function which is a healing property that you have access to. Unfortunately, by around a hundred years later, the grounds were in terrible conditions and public awareness of the site began to spark interest in funding a preservation plan to document the cemetery’s history and develop a rehabilitation plan. This cost the city of Hartford 1.2 million dollars. Now with much of the restoration already finished, the cemetery looks replenished with life and spirit. There have been studies done on the mental wellbeing that cemeteries can offer the human psyche. A final note from Bill was that “Old North is my happy place. Just being there and making new discoveries thrills me. Taking groups on tours there is utterly joyful”.

The Old North Cemetery is a bliss serene spot to check out many of the historical figures that have contributed to Hartford in psychology, war, education, and religion. Also, a place to take a deep breath, relax and go for a walk to feel refreshed!

