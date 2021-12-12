The Institute of Living and the Development of Psychotherapeutic Techniques

Written by: Ava Martin, Class of 2025

The Institute of Living (IOL), located in Hartford, Connecticut, was built in 1823, and was opened for patient treatment in 1824. At its opening, the IOL served as one of the few mental health hospitals in the United States, as well as the first hospital in the state of Connecticut. The opening of the Institute of Living served as a medical breakthrough in the realm of mental health treatment and awareness.

Humane mental heath care for patients was a rarity in the United States. Internationally, doctors were working towards finding better and more advanced ways to treat their patients, such as psychotherapy, but these such methods did not travel to the United States until the opening of the IOL. Eli Todd, a well known doctor in Connecticut, as well as the first director of the IOL, was determined to incorporate these more humane methods when opening the institute. Todd was a pioneer doctor in the field of psychiatry and dedicated most of his work to the ending of inhumane treatment of patients. Todd used writings from doctors in Europe, combined with his extensive research on the ending of asylums, to come up with his treatment basis for the IOL. There were to be no locks, no chains, prohibiting the patients at the IOL to properly function and recover. Without the help of Eli Todd, the Institute of Living would not have made the impact it did on the abolishing of inhumane treatment methods.

Alongside Eli Todd, another prominent figure in the opening of the Institute of Living was Fredrick Law Olmstead. Olmstead was an American landscaper and architect who was responsible for conducting the layout of the IOL. Along with constructing the design of the institute, Olmstead was also very well known for designing many other well known urban parks. The location and design of the IOL was put in place to provide a sort of “safe haven” for its patients and allow them to feel at peace while undergoing treatment. Olmstead put in place several trees around the IOL to create a “country club” type of approach. The original grounds for the IOL contained a swimming pool, golf course, as well as a fleet of cars that patients could take off-site. This allowed patients to feel secluded from the outside world, but also feel connected and safe. These amenities made patients feel at-home and allowed for their care to be more enjoyable.

In an effort to abolish the inhumane treatment methods used in insane asylums, the IOL did not contain any form of locks and chains to restrict their patients. This being said, however, restraints were still put in use for some patients. Some inhumane treatment methods, such as hydrotherapy and straitjackets were not used at the IOL. Although the IOL was founded on the idea of incorporating more humane treatment methods, there were still some methods used that could be deemed as controversial and inhumane. In an effort to treat and cure their patients, the Institute of Living used some seemingly inhumane methods such as: lobotomies, electroshock therapy, and insulin shock therapy, which was used to put patients in medically-induced comas. Some of these methods were seen as inhumane due to the fact that they were sometimes done involuntarily to their patients. An example of this is the case of Marsha Linehan. Marsha was subjected to involuntary electroshock therapy at the age of 17 for extreme social withdrawal. Linehan was placed in a seclusion room due to her suicidal tendencies. She was later diagnosed with schizophrenia and underwent several involuntary electroshock treatments as well as being prescribed many different types of powerful drugs. After seeing no results fro the therapy, Linehan was placed back into solidarity, where she described her experience as being Hell-like. Needless to say, although the IOL made great progress in the upbringing of more humane treatment methods, there is still ample controversy surrounding its treatment methods in history.

Today, the IOL is still caring for patients and treating those affected by mental illnesses in the most humane ways possible. Although electrotherapy is still used at the IOL today, it is only used in very special cases to stimulate certain parts of the brain. Patients who resist medication, have depression, or have bi-polar disorder will receive electrotherapy with consent. Today the IOL also provides several research study options as well as many training programs for medical students. The IOL provides clinical rotations for medical students along with social work students.

In conclusion, the opening of Institute of Living was a medical breakthrough that provided its patients with more humane care than what was given at the time. The comfort of their patients was a top priority for the founders, and this is certainly proven in the landscape and architectural design of the institute. The IOL is still open and treating patients today and is most definitely worth the trip to visit and see all that it has to offer!