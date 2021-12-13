The Anna James Impact

Anna James was born on January 19th, 1886, to Samuel James and Anna Houston. Her father was enslaved in Virginia but managed to sneak away to the state of Connecticut where he met Anna’s mom and married her. Her parents had seven children: Anna, Bertha, Harriet, Fred, Fuller, Fritz, and Harold. Anna and her siblings eventually ended up growing up in Connecticut and becoming a part of many impactful changes to their town.

Anna Louise did not have much growing up, but she became a very memorable and honorable individual as a result of all of her hard work. She was known for her reputable list of firsts, but this impressive list was not merely all she had to offer America. She became a “trail blazer” for other women of color that set a goal of owing their own business, voting, pursuing the medical field, and getting and education beyond what is traditionally expected of them, in their communities. Of course, Anna felt the pressure of society at times, but she always emphasized that although the tasks were difficult, they were doable, and she led by example. Anna was a leader in multiple ways, even in the political field where she fought for women’s rights and equality between all genders.

Anna herself was beyond dedicated in all of her studies even as a child and excelled throughout her school career. She attended Brooklyn College of Pharmacy and graduated as the first female, African American to graduate from the University. In the modern-day academic world, an African American woman graduating from college is nice however, in the 1900’s, it was a significantly monumental accomplishment. In the 1900’s only about 19% of the individuals that graduated from college were women. The level of awe was enhanced considering the first African American female to graduate from a post-secondary institution, did so approximately 50 years before Anna James did. Women graduating from college was rather rare however, Anna James earned her degree with flying colors.

In Connecticut, Anna was well known as a leader but there were often rumors of leadership running in the family due to the list of powerful positions her family members held i.e business owners, pharmacists, and community leaders. Although her family was one of her biggest motivators, she has stated that was not the only reason she pursued the career of a pharmacist. Anna was genuinely interested in the pharmaceutical field and the fact that she would be passing down the family mantle while doing something she loved was a bonus for her. When Anna James graduated from college, she began operating a drug store until 1911. After she gained experience at the store, she went to work for her brother-in-law. Anna James’s brother-in-law went into the military to serve for the U.S and out of respect for her sister she agreed to take over. This opportunity made her eligible to hold the title of “the first female African American pharmacist in the state of Connecticut”. This recognition and title put her on a path to becoming an inspiration to others. Although Anna was a young business owner, she did not allow others to tear her down. She kept her head held high and aimed her goals for the sky.

When Anna went to work for her brother-in-law in 1917, she changed the pharmacy name to James Pharmacy. Shortly after her ownership of the building, she registered to vote after the passage of the 19th amendment. Surprisingly, her registration added to her prestige and the combination of being the first voting, African American, female pharmacist in the state of Connecticut armored her with even more respect and she gained even more support from her community. In the pharmacy, Anna began making major alterations to the pharmacy since the building was built in 1790 and was increasingly outdated. Even though there was a soda machine in the pharmacy since 1896, which was impressive in the 1900’s, everything else had remained the same for years. Anna Added a second story to her previously one-story building in 1922 and transformed the second floor into a living space for herself. This addition was one she saw as the most beneficial investment; she was able to live upstairs thus being always available for her business.

The exciting additions continued in the mid 1920’s when she added a pharmaceutical motif, ice cream parlor, and arcade to her building. Anna proceeded to make alterations as detailed as changing the cabinets and cases to have glass doors. Her modifications began to attract even more attention from the public. The more their heads turned, the more love she received from her community. People in Connecticut began to know her by her name and even gave her the nickname of Miss James because she was seen as a confidante, advisor, and a listening ear during her time of service. With her caring for the community and her community caring for her in return, her allegiance to her local pharmacy continued until she reached her 80’s.

For Anna’s 80th birthday, her friends and family hosted a birthday party at her pharmacy so everyone could celebrate her in the atmosphere of her greatest accomplishment. There were 250 loyal customers and supporters that showed up to her celebration to show their gratitude for her diligence and passion. Some visitors came from far distances to join her in welcoming a new year of life. Her pharmacy was showered with flowers, gifts, and cards to express appreciation. The following year, in 1967, she retired from her pharmacy and lived peacefully on the second floor of her building. In 1977 she unfortunately passed away in her home due to natural causes. When the public gained knowledge of her passing, her pharmacy was flooded with condolences and best wishes. Some people even offered personal, uplifting memories about Miss James and how she guided the youth with a gentle yet encouraging push. After her death, her family did not carry on her business, around this time national chains such as Walgreens became prevalent and utilized. Anna James’s pharmacy building was sold by her family in 1984 and was reopened as another pharmacy but the new owners kept the ice cream parlor that Anna installed, in remembrance and honor of her legacy.

