Christine Ladd-Franklin, also known as Kitty, was born in Windsor, Connecticut on December 1st, 1847. She was the oldest of three children to Eliphalet Ladd and Augusta Niles Ladd. Her brother was Henry Ladd and her sister, Jane Augusta Ladd. She also had two half-siblings from her father’s second marriage, Katherine and George Ladd. Christine Ladd-Franklin was a psychologist, a logician, a mathematician, and at times an aspiring physicist and astronomer. She is known for her bold expression of her ideas and theories, in an academic environment that was often less than welcoming.

During Christine’s early years, she and her family lived in New York. When she turned six years old, they moved to Windsor, Connecticut. She was only twelve years old when her mother died of pneumonia in 1860. The same year, Christine started keeping a diary which now is a record of her intellectual and moral discussions with herself and of her life and studies. At the age of fifteen years old, her father remarried. Consequently, to these two big events, Christine moved to Portsmouth, New Hampshire, where she spent her adolescence living with her grandmother. There, she attended the Wesleyan Academy in Wilbraham, Massachusetts. She proceeded to graduate in 1865 as of her class. She began her higher education at Vassar College in 1866. Nevertheless, her family, and as a result, Christine herself, at first questioned the wisdom of her pursuing her education further at Vassar College, she eventually convinced her family that she should attend. Her diary entries reveal her joy at the decision, “Vassar! Land of my longing! Mine at last”. However, she was only able to complete one year before financial problems forced her to withdraw. After a year of teaching, and with some assistance from her aunt, Ladd-Franklin returned to Vassar where she finished her Bachelors in 1869. Vassar proved to be a great influence in her developing interest in science, as well as her passionate involvement in women’s rights activism. After that was accomplished, the young woman continued her education unofficially by attending lectures at Washington College, Jefferson College, and Harvard University. She focused primarily on mathematics at Washington and Jefferson and pursued botany at Harvard. During this period she also taught science and mathematics in girls’ high schools. Later, she applied to Johns Hopkins University as a graduate student, a university not traditionally open to women. With the great help of the mathematician James J. Sylvester, Ladd-Franklin was officially accepted at the newly formed Johns Hopkins University, even though trustees first refused

due to her sex. She studied mathematics under Sylvester and symbolic logic under Charles S. Pierce. She completed all of the requirements for the Ph.D. at Johns Hopkins in 1882 with an astounding thesis on “The Algebra of Logic”. Because of her dissertation work, Ladd-Franklin is considered a pioneer in the study of symbolic logic. Thanks to her thesis, historians of philosophy have noted that Christine Ladd-Franklin reduced syllogism to a single formula and developed the primary principle for a recognized validation of forms of syllogism. Despite her incredible and recognized work, she was denied a degree based on her sex. After forty-four years, when she was seventy-eight years old in 1926, she received her official doctorate.

Upon completion of her studies, Christine Ladd married mathematician, Fabian Franklin, and began to use the name Ladd-Franklin. She and Fabian had one daughter, Margaret Ladd-Franklin, who later played an important role in the suffragettes’ movement. Her choice to marry would forever hinder her career; because during that time married women were prohibited from holding official faculty appointments. Nevertheless, Ladd-Franklin taught courses in logic and mathematics at Johns Hopkins in the early 1900s. She spent the bulk of her career, from 1915 until her death, at Columbia University where she taught and published on psychology and philosophy.

One of the major contributions that Ladd-Franklin made to psychology was her theory of color vision, which was based on evolution. This area of research has drawn both psychologists and mathematicians and may be understood as the link between her early interest in mathematics and later focus on visual processes in psychology. She developed her own theory that offered both a new perspective as well as a hybrid of the two original theories (The Trichromatic Theory and The Opponent Process Theory). Ladd-Franklin noted that: “some animals are color blind and assumed that achromatic vision appeared first in evolution and color vision came later.” She assumed further that the human eye carries fragments of its earlier evolutionary development. She observed that the most highly evolved part of the eye is the fovea, where, at least in daylight, visual acuity and color sensitivity are greatest. Ladd-Franklin assumed that peripheral vision (provided by the rods of the retina) was more primitive than foveal vision (provided by the cones of the retina) because night vision and movement detection are crucial for survival.” Ladd-Franklin concluded that color vision evolved in three stages: achromatic vision (black and white), blue-yellow sensitivity, and red-green sensitivity. Since red-green sensitivity was the last to evolve it explains why many people suffer from red-green color blindness. The next one that affects a small population is blue-yellow color blindness. Since achromatic vision was the first to evolve it explains why the majority of the population are not affected by black-white color blindness.

On March 5, 1930, at the age of eighty-two, Christine died of pneumonia at her home on Riverside Drive in New York City. Despite all the ups and downs, Christine never stopped. Without a doubt, she was an extremely intelligent and determined woman. Finally, in the 1980s, her contributions and pioneering efforts on behalf of women began to be recognized. Moreover, in 1992, the Association for Women in Psychology established the Christine Ladd-Franklin Award. This award is given annually to a member who has made significant and sustained contributions to the Association. Christine is now often remembered as much for the strength of her feminist convictions as for the insightfulness of her research.