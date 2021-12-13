Eli Todd was born on July 22nd 1769, he was one of the biggest contributors to treatment of people with mental illnesses and one of the first to use moral care. He also created the institute of the living after his sister committed suicide due to losing a battle with depression. I will discussEli Todd’s methods and whether they are still used and help learn about Moral vs. Unmoral care During the time that Eli Todd was pra cticing some of the most common methods of mental health treatment was bloodletting and restraining patients and drugging them. (Berman) Eli Todd was the creator of moral care basically they did not abuse the patients. Eli Todd also believed that tranquility can help mental illness so he had the IOL set in a rural place. He also was one of the first people to use talk therapy where they would talk about how they feel and work through their mental illness that way. Most of the contributions that we see from Eli Todd now today is with moral care. Most places now have moral care and treat the patients like humans. Other than that Eli Todd used nature to help people and nature is still used today to help people with mental illnesses. Also talk therapy is still used to help people which Eli Todd helped pioneer. He also was one of the first psychologists to publicly say that alcohol was a huge problem and it is really bad and needs to be stopped and today with advances with science we know that he was correct and alcohol is bad for you. Overall, Eli Todd made treatment for people with mental health problems a lot better and he should be remembered for that. I also think we need to create change in many mental health institutions around the world which are immoral.

