Picture of HM’s brain compared with a normal brain

By Kevin Romero As you already know from reading the previous history pin, Henry Molaison suffered from epilepsy and had seizures daily and could live a normal life so he decided to undergo a procedure that has never been done before. His surgeon William Scoville was a well-known phlebotomist who spent his career performing a lobotomy on psychotic patients and in some cases the lobotomy his patient’s seizures were gone after the procedure. This is why William Scoville believed performing a lobotomy on HM would relieve his seizures like his other patient.On September 1st, 1953 the lobotomy was done and William Scoville removed two little sections from Hm’s brain, most of the medial temporal lobe was removed which include the hippocampus, amygdala, and the rhinal cortex. After the lobotomy was done, Henry Molaison experienced fewer series throughout the day but he was unable to form new memories. This was because most of the medial temporal lobe was cut, which we know generates memories but at the time we didn’t know that. In 1953, people thought that memories were distributed throughout the whole brain and tied with other brain functions such as perception and intellect but the surgery did not affect either for Hm. Henry Molaison actually scored higher on his IQ and this showed us that the only thing that Henry Molaison lost was the ability to form new memories. At age 27 in 1955 Henry Molaison met Brenda Milner who researched on Henry for 30 plus years, then she passed him on to her student Susanne Corkins. Although both research on Henry and his brain, Brenda Milner was actually the one who taught us what we know about memory with the help of Henry’s brain. Henry Molaison was the perfect study subject, he was intelligent and could sit through hours of testing, and always wanted to help in any way he could. While Brenda Milner was researching Henry she discovered that memory was far from distributed throughout the whole brain but is only the hippocampus and adjacent perirhinal, entorhinal, and parahippocampal cortices which are now known as the medial temporal lobe. Although Henry was not able to make any new memories that are impaired in retrograde amnesia he was able to recall old memories that are impaired in anterograde amnesia. He was able to recall his old memories and not make new ones because although the medial temporal lobe is responsible for creating new memories, once the memory is made and turned into long-term memory, it is stored out the medial temporal lobe and other places. Brenda Milner noticed that although Henry Molaison was able to remember old faces from his childhood pictures of famous people before his surgery, Brenda Milner had to introduce herself to Her every time she met him because he didn’t remember who she was. Although Henry was unable to create new memories he was still able to get new motor skills and new complex skills that he kept in his brain. This showed everyone that memory wasn’t just stored in one part of the brain but had multiple places where to store different types of memory. This helped people understand that memory can be declarative which is the ability to recall factual information or non-declarative which is like skill learning, habit learning, and emotional memory. We now know that non-declarative memory depends on the basal ganglia, amygdala, cerebellum, and neocortex. None of these were cut off during Henry’s surgery which explains why he was able to learn and keep new complex skills. One thing Henry was able to teach the world was short-term memory and long-term memory which we call dual-process theory of memory. Short-term memory is a capacity-limited immediate memory system lasting about 30 seconds but it also depends on cortical circuits which were actually perceived in Henry’s brain. On the other hand, long-term memory is a more extensive and enduring memory system and this depends on medial temporal lobe circuits which as we know were removed from Henry’s brain. This showed us that although Henry couldn’t keep long-term memory, he was able to keep short term memory so if you were to say a word or a couple of words to him, he would be able to say them back to you but he couldn’t transfer that into long-term memory and keep it stored. For example, Henry was not able to remember what he ate or the same people he has been meeting for years. Henry Molaison helped the community around psychology and I couldn’t be more amazed in my life because although he lived a hard life after the surgery he did all for us to know more about brains. Henry didn’t know his life was gonna change forever when he got the surgery but it happened and now we know what we know because of Henry Molaison. His life was very hard as I would imagine, for example when he and his parents moved houses, he was never able to remember any rooms or where anything was located for the rest of his life which as you could imagine would be horrible. Also, what was his reaction when he would look himself in the mirror and would see he looks different because he aged, would he be scared? When I personally forget something I get frustrated so I can’t imagine how he felt in the beginning and how he was able to deal with it as time went by. Also when his parents passed away did he have to relive their deaths every day? All of this just makes me have so much more respect for Henry Molaison and all the new information we got from his surgery. Overall, I believe Henry Molaison was an incredible human and I believe he should be known as Henry Molaison rather than patient HM because this man spent his whole life being a subject and tested. He should be looked at as more than just a research project but as the man who changed the world.