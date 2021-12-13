Horace Wells: Discoverer Of Anesthesia

Horace Wells was born on January 21, 1815 in Hartford, Vermont. Horace Wells was the first of three children. Horace Wells’ father and mother were Horace and Betsy Heath Wells. Horace Wells’ siblings were Charles (born 1817) and Mary (born 1820). Horace Wells’ father owned an expensive farm near the Connecticut River where Horace grew up for some time in an ideal nurturing environment. After two years, Horace’s family decided to move to Bellow Falls where Horace had his first encounter with machinery. Horace Wells was sent to specific schools to pursue formal education as his parents were wealthy landowners who could pay for an expensive education. On April 5, 1829, Horace’s father passed away at 53 leaving his mother a widow. After some time, Horace’s mother married Abiather Shaw Jr in 1830 where Horace Wells moved to Westmoreland, New Hampshire. Horace Wells attended one year of school at Hopkinton, New Hampshire, and for a number of years went to academies in Amherst, Massachusetts, and Walpole New Hampshire.

In his step-father’s home in New Hampshire, the home was often used for travelers passing through and occasionally traveling dentists used to stay at this location. The exact reason for Horace’s inspiration to become a dentist is not specific but the traveling dentists may have entertained Horace with the idea of becoming a dentist. Surprisingly, following the death of Horace’s father Horace, Horace contemplated joining the ministry but withdrew that idea after some time. With no concrete idea of what to do with his career, Horace decided to gain work experience and wait for his career choice to present itself.

At the age of 19, Horace Wells travelled to Boston, Massachusetts for an apprenticeship under unknown dentists where Horace gained more experience with dentistry. The notion of becoming a dentist was possible for Horace because of the short criteria necessary to become a dentist. To enter the dentistry field, an apprenticeship was the one requirement and sometimes, dentists would not do the apprenticeship before opening up their practice. The first school of dentistry, The Baltimore College of Dental Surgery would not open until 1840. However, Horace worked for two years under an unknown established dentist where following its completion, Horace moved to Hartford, Connecticut. Horace opened up his first practice on April 4, 1836 at 805 Main Street, Hartford, Connecticut. Horace’s creativity led him to create efficient dental instruments to make procedures more smooth. Along with his creativity, Horace’s great demeanor attracted patients to his practice and allowed him to become the top dentist in Hartford. In a letter to his family, Horace described Hartford as a wonderful place and expressed his happiness in his current situation. Horace’s practice was reputable and had patients such as the governor of Connecticut. Two years after his established practice, Horace married (in 1838) Elizabeth Wales. Shortly after marrying Elizabeth, Horace published “An Essay on Teeth” which discussed dental hygiene such as the importance of brushing one’s teeth daily. In 1839, Horace had his only child and his family did not interfere with his dentistry pursuits.

Despite his being a caring dentist, Horace experienced discomfort from his patients experiencing pain from dental procedures. Before the usage of anesthesia, patients had to live with the discomfort of teeth problems or endure excruciating pain for a few hours. Horace did his best to be gentle with patients and searched for methods to deal with pain. One fateful day, on April 4, 1836, Horace and Elizabeth went to “A Grand Exhibition of the Effects Produced by Inhaling Nitrous Oxide, Exhilarating, or Laughing Gas” held by Gardner Quincy Colton where Horace saw firsthand the inspiration behind using anesthesia. Colton had nitrous oxide and invited members of the public to inhale the gases. Under nitrous oxide, the volunteers seemed to be in high spirits and unaware of any pain they inflicted on themselves. Horace noted a volunteer named Samuel Cooley hit his shin on a heavy bench and Samuel did not show any signs of pain. Horace was intrigued and he obtained some nitrous oxide from Colton. The next day with some nitrous oxide, Horace decided to test a theory and gathered some individuals (John Riggs, Cooley, and Colton). Inhaling some nitrous oxide, Horace had an aching tooth removed and to his delight, Horace felt no pain. To share his discoveries, Horace contacted former business partner William Morton who arranged for him to have a public demonstration in Boston, Massachusetts. On January 20, 1845, Horace performed a tooth procedure in front of medical students at Massachusetts General Hospital. A medical student agreed to have their tooth removed and despite being under nitrous oxide, the medical student cried out in pain. Many members of the audience considered the experiment a failure and called Horace a “humbug.” The patient was found to be obese and an alcoholic which lowers the effect of anesthesia. As a result, people considered Horace a failure and Horace returned to Hartford the next day in great shame.

Horace became a different person following his failed public demonstration. With his reputation damaged, Horace closed his office nine times and relocated six times between 1836-1847. In the year 1838, Horace had a common illness that plagued him throughout the years and could be another reason for his constantly moving about. In 1845, Horace closed his practice for good and went to Paris to petition the Parisian Medical Society for credit on his discovery of anesthesia. In 1847, Horace moved from his family and lived in New York City where he lived alone to experiment with chloroform. Unfortunately, Horace’s continuous self-experiments with chloroform made him become addicted to chloroform. On his 33rd birthday, January 21, 1848, under the influence of chloroform Horace went onto the streets and threw sulfuric acid on two women. As a result, Horace was incarcerated in Tomb’s Prison (an infamous New York prison) and while being there, the effects of chloroform wore off. Upon realizing his actions, Horace convinced guards to take him to his house where he obtained some chloroform. Taking some chloroform, Horace slit his left femoral artery and bled to death, thus ending his life. Upon his death, Horace was buried at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford, Connecticut. Unbeknownst to him, the Parsian Medical Society honored him as the first to discover anesthesia and use the agent to perform painless procedures. Also, he was elected an honorary member of Parisian Medical Society and was given an honorary MD degree. Unfortunately, Horace was not aware of these achievements and passed away with regret on his mind. On his monument at Cedar Hill Cemetery, an inscription states “There shall be no pain” in honor of Horace’s commitment to lessen pain for others and become the first to perform a medical procedure using anesthesia gaining the title “Discoverer of Anesthesia.”