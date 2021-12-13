Roger Sperry wa s a famous American Neuropsychologist, born in 1913 and raised in Hartford/West Hartford by his mother since his father died when he was only 11 years old. He married Norma Gay Deupree and had two children, Glenn Michael and Janeth Hope. Sperry attended Hall High School where academic achievement was highly stressed. He also competed in varsity sports here. He then went on to thrive at Oberlin College as an english major. Coincidentally, he randomly took a Psychology 101 class with professor R. H. Stetson where his interest of the brain and human body began. After receiving his english major he began studying psychology under his professor and earned his M.A. degree in psychology. These degrees not being enough for Sperry, he then decided to receive his Ph.D in zoology and stayed an extra year at Oberlin to do so. After excelling in schooling, Sperry started doctoral work with a professor at the University of Chicago, Paul A. Weiss, who was a very significant biologist at the time. During this time he worked with rats and their nerves. Sperry was the less experienced in this partnership but worked off of experiments that Weiss had perviously failed. One experiment, Sperry he put them under electric shock and discovered that if shock was given to a rats left leg then it would lift its right leg and vice versa. This was one of Sperry’s first experiments and was titled “functional results of crossing nerves and transposing muscles in the fore and hind limbs of the rat.” After working with Weiss, Sperry began Harvards postdoctoral research, which helped him become a biology research fellow at Yerkes Laboratories of Primate Biology. Here, he experimented with salamanders rather than rats. The experiment divided the optic nerves and rotated the salamanders eyes 180 degrees. This made the world seem upside down to the amphibian. Sperry tried to train the salamanders to adapt to this but was unfortunately unsuccessful. He noticed that when it came time to feed, they would flip their tongue downwards. Seven years later in 1949, Sperry was diagnosed with tuberculosis and was sent to New York for treatment. This was a significant time period for Sperry because he was able to develop hundreds of ideas surrounding the brain during this free time in the mountains. Because of this he was able to create the Chemoaffinity hypothesis and publish an article in the science magazine, American Scientist. The Chemoaffinity hypothesis states that “the initial wiring diagram of an organism is determined by the genetic makeup of its cell.” As time went on, he was offered a position to be a professor of psychobiology at the California institute of Technology. This was the time period that the term split-brain became known. Sperry achieved so much prior to his most famous experiment. While teaching he started working with cats and split brain functions. This study consisted of connecting the left eye to the cats left hemisphere of the brain and the right eye to the right hemisphere, then cutting off the corpus callosum. Next began the training aspect. Sperry tried to teach the cats to differentiate between squares and triangles with one of their eyes covered. To Sperry’s surprise, their responses showed him that the left and right hemispheres function independently. Finally, he moved onto humans, more specifically patients who suffered from severe epileptic seizures.

The operation consisted of cutting into their corpus callosum which did not impact the patients behavior, and stopped the seizures for good. This raised questions wondering if the corpus callosum had any function in the body or was it really significant in any way. To debunk this, Sperry began work with Michael Gazzangia on patients who have previously undergone this operation and had their corpus callosum’s severed. It was found that the corpus callosum was just the channel of communication between the hemispheres. This research earned him the Nobel Prize in 1981. More specifically, “for his discoveries concerning the functional specialization of the cerebral hemisphere.” He shared this prize with David H. Hubel and Torsten N. Wiesel. Sperry also noted that during this research he noticed that each hemisphere serves specialized tasks. The left hemisphere focuses on analyzing things, the logic behind ideas and facts while the right hemisphere focuses on creativity, art, creation, imagination and feelings. More specifically, the left hemisphere was responsible for understanding language and articulation while the right was able to recognize a word but not articulate it. The right hemisphere controls the left side of your body and the left hemisphere controls the right side. When a young student begins schooling, they unknowingly “decide” which hand is going to be their dominate. This shows us that since 90% of the world is right handed, 90% of us use our left hemisphere rather than our right. As the years went on Sperry decided to stop experimental research and develop a theory on consciousness which inevitably helped him publish his latest book “Science and Moral Priority: Merging Mind, Brain and Human Values” in 1983. During this time, friends and family of Sperry said “he could often be found in his office with his feet proped up on his desk scribbling in his notebook or in deep thought.” Outside of his work, he enjoyed collecting fossils and loved working with ceramics. Camping and fishing trips were his favorite thing to do in his time off. Sadly, in 1995 Sperry passed away due to heart failure in California. Roger Sperry was a very important figure in the scientific world and to prove it he won awards such as the California Scientist of the year award, the National Medal of Science award, the Passano award, the Outstanding Lifetime Contribution award, the Wolf prize in Medicine, and the Albert Lasker Medical research award. His work that began around 50 years ago, is still significantly helping scientists everywhere continue their studies. The question surrounding a patients consciousness and split consciousness still remains unsolved due to Sperry’s unexpected death. Today, Sperry’s operation has now been replaced with drug treatments and simpler surgical procedures.