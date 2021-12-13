Suzanne Jannet Hammond was born at 333 North Steele Road, Hartford on May 18, 1937. She lived a rather ordinary life graduating from Oxford School in 1955 and later on getting her degree in Psychology from Smith College in (put year she graduated) where she went to work with Dr. Milner’s laboratory at McGill university on how the brain represents the touch sensation for her P.H.D.

At McGill university Suzanne Corkin became acquainted with a man that had his temporal lobe removed, and was unable to form new memories, the man in question would be known for years as H.M. Suzanne worked closely with him in her doctorate until she acquired her doctorate, however, Dr. Corkin was faced with the limitations of the laboratory of McGill university, mostly due to the fact that they couldn’t house H.M close to their lab, having to resort to travel from Montreal, Canada, to Connecticut. Thus Dr. Corkin was faced with a dilemma, on how she could study and work with H.M for prolonged time. Thankfully the Massachusetts Institute of Technology was happy to provide the equipment, housing and personal necessary to have him, and with a recommendation of Dr. Milner Suzanne Corkin got admitted to M.I.T.

Thus started Suzanne’s long years of working in almost a daily basis with H.M for the next 40 years of her life. While working with him, Dr. Corkin was able to make many outstanding observations about memory, like how even though he could not make any new memories, his motor skills seemed to improve as time went on, as if his body was able to learn, another discovery was that due to his injury, H.M was unable to recall any old memories with detail or context, but instead only the general gist of the memories, aside from 2 stories, which she tells were filled with a great deal of details where she goes into more detail in the interview made by Tim Adams of The Guardian. Those were only just a few of the several articles Dr. Corkin published throughout the years.

However, Suzanne’s work with H.M was a commitment to science and her friend, Henry Molaison, as after his passing in 2008 Dr. Corkin published a book called “Permanent Present Tense”about her relationship with Henry and the many years they spent together and what he was able to do for the scientific community, as she tells in the interview to The Guardian about Henry that “He showed the world you could be saddled with a tremendous handicap and still make an enormous contribution to life. I found his resilience inspirational”. Later she would be seen giving speeches and lessons about him and her findings, spreading the legacy of her friend in history.

Aside from H.M, Dr. Corkin worked in a plethora of other topics throughout her career, publishing over 100 scientific articles. Her outstanding work in M.I.T allowed her to raise the ranks to the head of the Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, and according to a website, with her name, she worked with “World War II veteran’s brains injuries, and the safety and efficacy of a psychosurgical procedure, cingulotomy, in patients with medication resistant psychiatric degenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.” additionally her work achievements did not end there as she was awarded the David Wallace Medal from the Australian Association of Gerontology, the Smith College Medal, a MERIT Award from the National Institute of Health, and the Baltes Distinguished Research Achievement Award from the American Psychological Association, Division on Aging. She also received the Brain and Cognitive Sciences Undergraduate Advising Award in 2011.

Suzanne Corkin’s achievements did not end there, since she was one of the most prominent woman in science, since she not only housed many women in her lab, but was a fair person who, according to Christine Fennema-Notestine in the tribute towards Suzanne Corkin by MIT Press Direct written by Alice Cornin-Golomb, “She always expected that of course we could do what we were doing well, but we could always do more and do it better.” And she was not afraid to voice her difficulties and help those who went through similar situations, as Heather Clarke Mapstone comments how she was “…honest and open about her challenges and how she managed and by not trying to be like a man.” Suzanne served as a great example for many that came after her, as Alisha Holland, her granddaughter in the science family tree, tells us ”when I think of the number of people she trained herself, my advisor being one of them but, obviously, there are many others, and all of her children (talking about the scientific family tree) have children out there in the field. And to have that legacy of having influenced so many scientists on the fields of Cognitive Neuroscience and Psychology is just incredible.”

Additionally an aspect that many people seem to agree with is that Suzanne Corkin was a hard worker, uncompromising, and was living mostly on her own terms, notes Karen Sauer who came to work as her secretary, also an admirable researcher, but above all a friend to many people, in this tribute to Suzanne Corkin, many of her colleagues tell how she was an inspiration to them, a great mentor, but above all a wonderful friend, and apparently a caring person who loved to throw parties at her lab whenever an occasion came, as she saw each and every person in her lab as part of her team, as Nancy Hebben notes in Corkin’s tribute “she frequently “guested” the team at her home during the holidays or her cottage during the summer.” Many of them also note on how they became very good at writing due to her help, since back then they didn’t have computers that could do spell checking, she was the one who reviewed everyone’s articles and publications, which caused distress for many of them due to her “tough feedback” that funnily enough, is what makes them remember of her almost in a daily basis with great nostalgia.

Nearing the end of her life Suzanne Corkin published her book “Permanent Present Tense” and retired from her position in M.I.T in 2013, for the surprise of many who worked with her, since many of them couldn’t imagine her not working. Unfortunately in May, 24, 2016 Suzanne Corkin passed away at the age of 79 in Danvers on Massachusetts due to liver cancer.