Victor D’Lugin was a professor of politics and government at the University of Hartford, and a quick-witted activist for the rights of queer people and people with HIV/AIDS during the height of the AIDS crisis. His accomplishments are numerous both in terms of legislative victories and philosophical changes to the state of activism in Connecticut.

He was born in 1945 to working class parents in New York. He received his master’s degree and doctorate from New York University in political philosophy, after which he taught at Fordham University and Manhattan College. While probably best known for his work in gay rights and his part in the passing of Connecticut’s gay rights bill, activism was a component of D’Lugin’s life well before he came out publicly as gay in the early 1980’s, and before he came to Hartford. In his earlier years he focused primarily on the rights of women and minorities, working with the National Judicial Education Project of the National Organization for Women. After moving to Connecticut in the mid 70’s, he took up with the Urban League, an organization which primarily dealt with racial disparity in the area, and the Woman’s Education and legal Fund, working towards everything from equal pay to abortion rights. After coming out and realizing the importance of the AIDS crisis, he served on the boards of the Connecticut AIDS Action Council, the Connecticut Coalition for Lesbian and Gay Civil Rights, the Greater Hartford HIV Action Initiative, and the Hartford Gay and Lesbian Health Collective. While the importance of the AIDS crisis shifted the focus of his activism, his goal was still to show the connections between forms of oppression, saying in his 1991 speech (linked below) “I have been forced to realize that I must deal with the issues of race, class, ethnicity, and sex. What I demand most in my life is a fundamental respect for who I am, and yet I have no right to demand respect from others unless I am prepared to give respect to others based on who they are.”

Video of Connecticut’s 1991 gay pride parade – D’Lugin’s speech at 1:02 – 1:18

That speech, in which he came out publicly as HIV positive, and his testimony to state legislators are said by many to have been instrumental to the passing of Connecticut’s gay rights bill in 1991. His testimony was so important because it gave the impression that queer people had no intention of rolling over and staying quiet. For context, as Professor Mann put it, “This was a period of time in which you could be openly blatantly homophobic on the floor of the legislature and there was no penalties or no censures … Victor was walking into the lion’s den.” One had to be willing to fight for their life. One of the more memorable moments was when he was asked by a notably homophobic legislator if he was a practicing homosexual. His response was that he had mastered the art by this point, and haven’t had to practice for years. Victor’s philosophy of activism was very confrontational in this way, never dancing around an issue or backing down for the sake of quiet assimilation into society. This of course in balance with at least some level of civility, a very hard line to walk when fighting for your rights. The bill that passed in 1991 was far from the first presented, in fact one had been proposed almost every year starting in 1973. It should not be said that just one person is responsible for it passing, just as a number of factors contributed previous ones not passing. This includes the governor at the time, William O’Niel, who promised to veto any gay rights bill that came across his desk, and the politically influential Roman Catholic church pressuring legislators to vote against the bill.

The church had also made attempts to remove queer people from Connecticut’s hate crime bill, which eventually passed in 1989. The Connecticut Coalition for Lesbian and Gay Rights, of which D’Lugin was a member, was the driving force behind the inclusion of queer people in the bill. However, they found that the church would push for legislators to vote against the bill if any language regarding sexual orientation was included. The strategy suggested by D’Lugin and employed by the CCLGR was effectively to shame them. The idea being that if you put out for the world to see that these people who claim to be of high moral standing are willing to sit and watch people die, that public opinion will shift and legislators will take notice. This was far from a sure bet, especially in the late 80’s, but it did eventually work.

One of his last major battles in Hartford was in 1994 when the state health department attempted to unseal confidential information in order to track down HIV-infected children for treatment. While theoretically beneficial to all involved, there was concern that the data being made available would lead to discrimination, especially without significant legislation to prevent it. As D’Lugin put it: “Is the state prepared to aggressively enforce anti-discrimination laws and provide care, not just for those children but also for those parents? My experience is that the state is not prepared to provide those services.”

A year after that in 1995 he retired from his position at the University of Hartford due to AIDS-related health problems, and moved to Proviencetown, Massachusetts. He would eventually die there on August 13, 1996. The mid 90’s saw the release of a number of protease inhibitors that could be used to successfully treat HIV, however by that point Victor’s health had already deteriorated significantly, and he had developed dementia. As Professor Mann put it, “… his mind was a work of art, it was a force of nature, and to think of him unable to use that brilliant mind was unbearable.”

Special thanks to Professor William Mann of CCSU for taking the time to give an interview

