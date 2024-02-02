Established in 1864 Cedar Hill Cemetery is a “rural” cemetery with historic landscape, monuments, ponds, and meadows.

Enter the Cemetery and find the graves of Sophie Fowler (section 3) Thomas Gallaudet (section 3) Horace Wells (section 4) and Yung Wing (section 10). There is a self-guided cellphone tour of all the notable people buried here. Dial (860) 760-9979. To hear about Gallaudet press 8#; to hear about Wells press 2#, to hear about Yung Wing press 21#.

Sophie Fowler was deaf and was nineteen years old when her parents learned that a school for the deaf had been founded in Hartford, Connecticut. She entered the school in 1817 and stayed there until the spring of 1821. While she was there, she and the principal of the school, Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet fell in love and they married in 1821. After Thomas’s death, Sophie and their youngest son Edward worked to lobby congress and investors and formed the first college for the deaf, now Gallaudet College. Sophie served as the

Enjoy the grounds of the cemetery, with many notable trees. The landscape design was by Jacob Weidenmann. Other notable people buried here are Rev. Thomas Brownell, Henry Green, Katherine Hepburn, Isabelle Beecher Hooker, J.P. Morgan, Wallace Stevens.