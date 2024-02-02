Old North Cemetery

Old North Cemetery is where Alice Cogswell and her father Dr. Mason Cogswell are buried Section A / Lot 47.

Twenty-five other students of the American School for the Deaf are buried here, marked only by a “shaft.” The shaft has their names and home towns engraved on the sides. Section G around Lot 920.

Anna Louise James’ parents are also buried here, but the marker has gone missing Section I / Lot 1349.

Eli Todd is buried here. Section F / Lot 608.

Mary Townsend Seymour is buried here. (Other notables include Wadsworth, Watkinson, Ellsworth, Horace Bushnell, and Frederick Law Olmsted).

Spring Grove Cemetery

Next to the Old North Cemetery is Spring Grove Cemetery at 2035 Main St. Laurent and Elizabeth Clerc are buried here.

Across the street from the cemetery at 1750 Main Street is the site of the Arsenal School where Anna Louise James went to school. Go back down Main Street and take a right on Mather Street and then a left on Green and a right on Winter. Find 6 Winter Street where Anna Louise James was born.

Anna Louise James was born on January 19, 1886, in Hartford to Willis Samuel James and Anna Houston, the eight of eleven children​​. Willis Samuel James was a Virginia plantation slave who escaped at age 16 and followed the underground railroad to Connecticut. She attended the Arsenal Elementary School in Hartford and then the family moved to Old Saybrook after her mother died when Ms James was 8 years old. Ms. James became, in 1908, the first African American woman to graduate from the Brooklyn College of Pharmacy in New York and the only woman in her class. She operated a drugstore in Hartford until 1911, when she went to work for her brother-in-law at his pharmacy in Old Saybrook, making her the first Black woman pharmacist in Connecticut. The Connecticut Pharmaceutical Association, however, rejected her application for membership because she was a woman and suggested she join the women’s auxiliary. She persisted, stating “there were pharmacists in my family as long as I can remember” In 1917, Anna took over the pharmacy and renamed it James Pharmacy. She maintained the pharmacy until 1967. With the passage of the 19th amendment to the US Constitution in 1920 she became one of the first women to register to vote. In 1974 the Veterans of Foreign Wars honored her as Citizen of the Year, noting her generosity, hospitality, and compassion. You can learn more about her here.