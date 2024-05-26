Start at the southeast corner of campus where the Nutt Building houses computer science, engineering, and math. Find the portrait of Professor Marjorie Butcher. Marjorie Butcher was born on July 24, 1925, in Jackson, MI. She graduated from the University of Michigan in 1947, and received an M.A. in actuarial mathematics from the University of Michigan in 1949. Professor Butcher was the first woman faculty member at Trinity College. She was hired by Trinity College in 1956 and was granted a full professorship in 1979, the first woman to do so. She retired in 1989. She was granted an honorary doctor of science degree in 2009. The Student Government commissioned a portrait of Professor Butcher to break up the collection of potraits of men in Hamlin Hall. However, the portrait ended up in the Nutt Building instead.

On your way out the east door of the building, see the engineering time capsule created in 1997 to be opened in 2097.

Head to the Jacobs Life Science Center. Find the Otozoum fossilized footprints from the Triassic era outside the Life Science Center by the windows near the greenhouse, and also inside the lobby of the building running up the wall.

Find the portrait of Professor John Emmett Simmons. Professor Simmons was the first African American full Professor at Trinity College and studied physiology and endocrinology. He born on February 6, 1936 in St. Petersburg, Florida. He attended racially segregated elementary, junior high and high schools, and graduated salutatorian from Gibbs High School in St. Petersburg in 1952. He received a B.S. in Biology from Morehouse College in Atlanta at age 16. Then he received an M.S. from Syracuse University and a Ph.D. from Colorado State University. At the dedication ceremony for this portrait, then Trinity President Dr. Evan Dobelle noted, “In the classroom he taught animal physiology and endocrinology, along with introductory biology. But it was in the research laboratory that students forged lasting and beneficial ties with Professor Simmons. The work in his laboratory helped to provide important opportunities for undergraduate participation in research that distinguish Trinity’s science programs from those at many larger institutions.” John received an Honorary Doctor of Science degree from Trinity in 2008. He retired in 1997 after 25 years of teaching.

The quad outside the building is where a group of scientists gathered in 1883 to observe the Transit of Venus (Venus passing between the earth and the sun). Four scientists arrived from Germany (see photo right from this article) and together with Trinity students and faculty used the college’s telescope and built a heliometer in order to measure the distance between the earth and the sun. A marker for the Transit of Venus event was erected Shortly after this St. John’s observatory was built near Seabury Hall.

You can find the marker for the Transit of Venus in front of Hallden Hall. According to the Encyclopedia Trinitiana, the College placed an inscribed stone marker atop the concrete pier “on which stood the heliometer with which the transit of Venus was observed two years earlier.”

Walk north to the quad between the library and Mather Hall. This is the past location of Boardman Hall, also known as the Hall of Natural History.

Walk into the library and make your way to the Watkinson Library on the first floor. The Watkinson Library has a collection of rare materials. You can set up a time to use the Watkinson Library and see papers in their collections by emailing. You can learn more about the Watkinson Library, how to search the collection, and how to set up an appointment to browse items in the collection here.

The Watkinson Library has a collection of papers and monographs by Benjamin Lee Whorf. Benjamin Whorf was a fire prevention engineer but is known for his theories about linguistics. Benjamin Whorf was born on April 24, 1897, in Winthrop, Massachusetts. Whorf graduate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Chemical Engineering in 1918 and went to work as a fire prevention engineer for the Hartford Fire Insurance Company.

The Watkinson Library is also home to the collection of the Hartford Medical Society.

Exit the library by the second floor exit and walk towards the Chapel.

The statue of Thomas Church Brownell, the first President of Trinity College is in the middle of the quad. Known for being an Episcopal Bishop of Connecticut and founder of Trinity College, he also spent a year in Britain and Ireland studying chemistry, and was a lecturer of rhetoric and chemistry at Union College.

Directly in front of the statue of Brownell is the second of Trinity’s State Champion trees. It is an English Elm and number 32 on the walking tour.

Inside the Chapel are a number of pews dedicated to science and scientists.

Continue to the north end of the campus and cross over Allen Place to enter Zion Hill Cemetery.

Zion Hill Cemetery is made up of a number of smaller cemeteries. One of them is Beth Israel Cemetery, Inside Beth Israel Cemetery you can find the headstone of Dr. Fanny Radom.