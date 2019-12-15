Digital Essay

Trinity College

Hip Hop is a movement and an artform that originated in the 1970s in New York City. It began as a rather underground movement, but Hip Hop rose to arguably the most prominent part of American culture today. Hip Hop consists of DJing, Graffiti, Breaking, and Rap which are also known as the four elements. People, places, things, and ideas are not stagnant, and Hip Hop is no different. However, the changes that have occurred in Hip Hop have, in fact, done more good than harm to the people and to the culture.

1520 Sedgwick Avenue is where it all began. This was the location where Clive Cambell, who is also better known as DJ Kool Herc, would throw a party that, through DJing, began Hip Hop as we know it. Hip Hop at this point was just about having a good time. For youth in the midst of benign neglect, this was a considerably good outlet for them. These parties were a place for people to let go of all of their troubles at the door and unwind, talk to new people, and dance. Herc and Afrika Bambaataa, another Hip Hop originator, gave rise to Hip Hop but another, by the name of Grandmaster Flash, was set to change the course. Flash actually showed up to the parties hosted by Herc and Bambaataa to learn about the art of DJing. Grandmaster Flash would then go on to do many performances involving vocal accompaniment with the Furious 5. This was the first major change that was made to Hip Hop, the rise of the MC and the fall of the DJ. Flash eventually had shows where the lights would be off, and one spotlight would be focused on him so people could see him perform his craft. This was his attempt to draw attention back to the DJ, but some may argue that it was too late for the DJ at that point.

Hip Hop's First Party Afrika Bambaataa DJ Kool Herc

Like most technology, DJing technology was beginning to change. The invention of sampling machines, drum machines, and the like challenged DJs. They had to work harder to put on a show with the standard DJing equipment that they had, or they would be made obsolete to technology. Those who wished to continue DJing had to either adapt or be left in the dust. Along with this new technology, the idea of the rap producer came into play. In this way, DJs would be making beats for rappers and, essentially, taking a backseat to them, while still being able to do what they love. The rapid creation of DJing technology did not hurt the DJ, but it gave birth to a new way for DJs and rappers to collaborate, while moving the element of rap forward.

The visual art of graffiti has been at the helm of Hip Hop ever since its creation. Graffiti began as a representation of several ideas, which include marking of gang territory and fame. It began as less of an expression of art and more of a way of communication. Different gangs would have different graffiti markings thrown up to let people and other gangs know that it was their turf. The more interesting part of the beginning of graffiti, however, is the amount of effort people put into getting it up. You wanted people to look up at your piece and ask how anybody could possibly get up there to make it. Putting up pieces in the most impossible of places is what graffiti artists lived for in the beginning of it all.

There were three events that would shift the state of graffiti forever. First, in the early 1980s, a revolutionary graffiti artist by the name of Phase 2 came on the scene. He would go on to invent the style of bubble letters along with graffiti artists Comet and Jester. Another graffiti artist, who went by Pistol, was the first to integrate 3-D into graffiti pieces. Their contributions to the element of graffiti helped shift its culture to one of seeing who could get their piece in the most bizarre place to producing the best art possible.

Second, in 1982 and then 1983, the films Wild Style and Style Wars were put out in Hollywood. Wild Style focused on all four elements of Hip Hop, while Style Wars puts a much larger emphasis on graffiti.

These two films led to arguably the worst thing to happen to Hip Hop, which is its commercialization. Those who were not involved with Hip Hop realized that they could make money from it, giving them a reason to promote it. While this is a strong negative change that changed the course of Hip Hop history, it can be seen as one of the reasons why Hip Hop has lasted to this day and will most likely continue with no foreseeable end.

Continuing off of the theme of commercialization, during the 1980s, graffiti started to appear in some museums. This was an important moment in the history of graffiti because it established it as art. Nobody could say otherwise because it was in museums with other art. This, however, does add to the negative factor of the commercialization of Hip Hop, as mentioned previously. Despite that, overall the change that graffiti has made into an established art form is a strong positive one.

Breaking is often slept on when it comes to Hip Hop, but it has changed the culture significantly. Breaking was created as a means to lessen gang violence. Gangs would send out their best b-boys or b-girls in an attempt to out break the other gang. This method of easing violence proved to be not as useful as some might have hoped, as venues tended to get hostile when gangs would occasionally flash their colors. Breaking then evolved to people creating entire groups based around breaking, kids practicing it, and people busting out different moves at parties. This change was good for the culture, as it got more people involved in it. It also provided a way for the DJs and MCs to work together with the b-boys and b-girls of the world. Breaking evolved in the 1990s and turned into different dances such as the cabbage patch and the tootsee roll. Those dances eventually died out and turned into some of the dances that we have seen come into prevalence. These dances include but are not limited to Soulja Boy’s “crank dat”, the dab, the milly rock, the stanky leg, and the dougie.

Rap, the backbone of Hip Hop, had quite humble beginnings. It began amidst the party era of Afrika Bambaataa and DJ Kool Herc with MCs adding a few lines of vocal accompaniment to the DJ’s mix to keep the crowd entertained. Previously mentioned Grandmaster Flash was essential in pushing forward the DJ and rap culture as well. He created the Furious 5, Hip Hop’s first rap group. This showed people involved in Hip Hip that they could rap and not necessarily have to be linked to a DJ, which led to the vast expansion of time people put into rap alone. This also led to the creation of other rap groups at the time such as Public Enemy, Wu Tang Clan, and A Tribe Called Quest. Along with the formation of the Furious 5, Grandmaster Flash dropped the legendary track known as “The Message”. The message shifted the entire vision of Hip Hop. With lyrics such as “Got a bum education, double-digit inflation. Can’t take the train to the job, there’s a strike at the station.”, people soon understood that Hip Hop could be a means of expression rather than just partying. “The Message” changed the Hip Hop world for the better.

On the other hand, there was another rising Hip Hop group at the time known as the Sugarhill Gang. Through their song, “Rapper’s Delight”, they displayed the first example of selling out in Hip Hop. “Rapper’s Delight” delivered a more disco pop feeling than rap, and they did that in order to sell more records. This song did not involve any passion for Hip Hop, it was the epitome of commercialization, one of the best and worst things to happen to Hip Hop. Sugarhill Gang changed the game because, through commercialization, people knew that rap was profitable, so it would most likely never die out. On the other hand, it meant that people could rap with the sole intention of getting rich, which belittles Hip Hop as a whole. In this sense, the release of “Rapper’s Delight” was a double-edged sword for Hip Hop.

For several decades Hip Hop and rap were predominately black, that was until a young man from the motor city named Marshall Mathers hit the scene. Marshall, better known as Eminem, grew up making a name for himself in the battle rap scene of Detroit, which was considerably harder for him as he had to be that much better than his opponents because he was white in a predominately black genre. He was eventually noticed and signed by Hip Hop legend, Dr. Dre. Eminem opened the door for new audience of Hip Hop and for other white artists to get involved with Hip Hop, which helped the culture as a whole.

The last significant event in history that changed Hip Hop was the battle of 50 Cent and Kanye West in 2007. Both artists were at pivotal points in their career in their own respective lanes, when the two challenged eachother to see which of their upcoming albums would outsell the other. 50 brought the traditional street rap which was the norm at the time, and Kanye brought braggadocious raps about topics such as high fashion with a futuristic feel that had never been seen in Hip Hop before. What happened that year will forever be history. Kanye West outsold 50 Cent by a vast amount, which put a funnel on the traditional street gangster rap that dominated the culture previously. Kanye’s 2007 album, Graduation, unleashed the floodgates to a new era of rap. Kanye showed the world that there are different lanes of rap other than just gangster rap, which is the reason for a lot of the rap music frequented today.

To summarize, Hip Hop has faced many changes from its birth to the present, but the culture has definitely gone in a positive direction. There have been several events in the history of Hip Hop that have pushed the culture back. There were some that were double-edged swords that struck Hip Hop culture, such as the commercialization of each of the different elements, in a way that made people more aware of Hip Hop but took away some of the realness of it. And lastly, there were events that occurred in Hip Hop that pushed the culture forward.

Song Analysis

Marcy Me – Jay-Z

The song begins with an intro paying homage to Notorious B.I.G.’s track “Unbelievable” when Jay-Z says “Live from Bedford-Stuyvesant The livest one representin’ BK to the fullest Bastards duckin’ when Hov be buckin’ Chicken-heads be cluckin’”.

Jay then gets into the track saying “And Jam Master Jay was alive I-I I was mixin’ Cookin’ coke in the kitchen”. Jam Master Jay was a member Run-D.M.C., being a DJ. A DJ scratches and mixes in the same way Jay-Z says he was mixing up crack cocaine in the 1980s. There a nice use of alliteration as well when Jay-Z says “Cookin’ coke in the kitchen”. Deeper in the first verse Jay-Z references Hamlet by William Shakespeare. He directly quotes the fourth act of the play when he says “Assume a virtue if you have not Or better yet here’s a verse from Hamlet ‘Lord, we know who we are Yet we know not what we may be’ So maybe I’m the one or maybe I’m crazy”. The quote means that even if you do not have a certain quality, you can at least pretend like you do. It is basically the equivalent of the common phrase fake it until you make it. Jay-Z uses this quote to say that he believes he is the greatest rapper ever even though it is not firmly established. This is also a very nice use of chain rhyme with “may be”, “maybe”, “maybe”, and then “crazy”. A few lines down Jay-Z switches to a faster flow to incorporate a very interesting rhyme scheme. He says, “When Denzel was blottin’ carpet, I’ll pack a… nine millimeter When Slick Rick made ‘Mona Lisa’ When Lisa Bonet was Beyoncé of her day, I had divas, y’all Think I just popped up in this bitch like a fetus? Nah”. Jay-Z rhymes “millimeter” and “Lisa” and then “Lisa” again. After that he rhymes “Bonet” with “Beyoncé” and “day”. Then finally he goes back the originally rhyme scheme with the strong “e” sound when he rhymes “divas” with “fetus”. The bar goes full circle in that sense. Jay then begins verse two with two couplet rhymes, a line after that, and then a line that rhymes with the original couplet. This section, “Marcy me Streets is my artery, the vein of my existence I’m the Gotham City heartbeat”, has an AABA rhyme pattern, as he rhymes “me”, “artery”, and “heartbeat”. Later in the verse, Jay-Z combines chain rhyme with alliteration that lasts through and concludes the verse and song. He states, “Shout out to all the murderers turned murals Plural, fuck the Federal Bureau Shout out to Nostrand Ave., Flushing Ave., Myrtle All the County of Kings, may your ground stay fertile Shout out to Big Poppa, Daddy Kane, heroes Thus concludin’ my concerto Marcy me”. The use of alliteration is seen through “murderers” and “murals”, “fuck” and “federal”, “County” and “kings”, and finally “concludin’” and “concerto”. The chain rhyme is seen through “murals”, “plural”, “Bureau”, “Myrtle”, “fertile”, “heroes”, and then finally “concerto”. The song concludes with lofty vocals from The-Dream, a feature on the track, that fade out until the end.

