Creative Expression-Rap

Song Title: Isaiah MD (Murder and Drugs)

Artist: Curzay

Transcription:

Verse 1:

I hate pulling up the gram to see niggas dying

Got they fans, friends, siblings, and they mother crying

Deep in the grave that bling ain’t shining

Deep in the grave cuz you chose to misbehave

*click click* back and forth he let that bitch spray

But like the street the story goes two ways

He’s doing 80 years cuz you wanted you a chain

Y’all ain’t know this ain’t the stylo (style)

But like Biggie what I see is unbelievable

Shit, lacking consequence like it could make em sick

And it ain’t fair to the brothers coming up legit

On their hands and knees begging for another fucking shift

Wash, rinse, let’s not repeat

It’s a stereotype to police

Eric Gargner they choke

A bad rep on the regular black fold

Hook:

Ya lifestyle ain’t shit don’t mean to be mean

I’ll Wu Tang the streets cuz it ain’t worth the cream

Wu Tang of the streets y’all rap off the lean

Lifestyle ain’t shit it just ain’t worth the cream

Verse 2:

Young brother on the plane road paved to fame

Had his life took by them percs

Now he laid in that dirt

Chi-town legend juice got the world hurt

Salute cuz this verse is for you

And everyone turned to drugs for they pains

I’m begging y’all to abstain

Cuz the youth

They looking at y’all for wisdom like a tooth

They wanna all do the same sip that lean

Pop that perc hit that green but roll it

Diving in a two foot pool head first

Uh caterpillar to butterfly

Give them kids something other than drugs to try

Let em know everything that they could possibly be

Cuz they potential’s what’s gone set the whole world free