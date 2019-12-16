Creative Expression-Rap

Song Title: Isaiah MD (Murder and Drugs)
Artist: Curzay
Transcription:
Verse 1:
I hate pulling up the gram to see niggas dying
Got they fans, friends, siblings, and they mother crying
Deep in the grave that bling ain’t shining
Deep in the grave cuz you chose to misbehave
*click click* back and forth he let that bitch spray
But like the street the story goes two ways
He’s doing 80 years cuz you wanted you a chain
Y’all ain’t know this ain’t the stylo (style)
But like Biggie what I see is unbelievable
Shit, lacking consequence like it could make em sick
And it ain’t fair to the brothers coming up legit
On their hands and knees begging for another fucking shift
Wash, rinse, let’s not repeat
It’s a stereotype to police
Eric Gargner they choke
A bad rep on the regular black fold
Hook:
Ya lifestyle ain’t shit don’t mean to be mean
I’ll Wu Tang the streets cuz it ain’t worth the cream
Wu Tang of the streets y’all rap off the lean
Lifestyle ain’t shit it just ain’t worth the cream
Verse 2:
Young brother on the plane road paved to fame
Had his life took by them percs
Now he laid in that dirt
Chi-town legend juice got the world hurt
Salute cuz this verse is for you
And everyone turned to drugs for they pains
I’m begging y’all to abstain
Cuz the youth
They looking at y’all for wisdom like a tooth
They wanna all do the same sip that lean
Pop that perc hit that green but roll it
Diving in a two foot pool head first
Uh caterpillar to butterfly
Give them kids something other than drugs to try
Let em know everything that they could possibly be
Cuz they potential’s what’s gone set the whole world free