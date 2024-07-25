JumpStart 2024 will be held August 20th, from 3 – 5 pm. This event is designed to help you — and your syllabus — get ready for the fall semester! Join drop-in sessions with librarians and instructional technologists for information on using Moodle, building research assignments, accessing and using library resources, teaching with primary sources, and designing digital projects. We will also be offering tours of the library including The Watkinson Library (Trinity’s Special Collections and Archives). Besides all of the fabulous things you will learn and discover about libraries and digital learning at Trinity, this is also a great opportunity to reconnect with librarians and instructional technologists and meet our amazing new staff members!

Feel free to join us whenever your schedule allows. This year we will have a bar and hors d’oeuvres to welcome you. So, come have a drink with us and learn how we can collaborate with you for a successful Fall semester.

This post will be updated as details become available. We hope to see you there!

Can’t make JumpStart? Make an appointment with one of us.