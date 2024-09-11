From the VP’s Desk

Welcome to the inaugural edition of the Library & Information Technology Services (LITS) newsletter! This newsletter marks a new chapter in our efforts to enhance communication and connection within the Trinity community. Each semester and summer, we will share updates, celebrate successes, and keep you informed about the latest developments across the division. We’re excited for you to get to know our team better as individuals and as professionals, making it easier to connect personally and see how we can support you in your academic and professional journey.

LITS brings together three pillars of excellence—the library, information technology (IT), and data analytics (including institutional research). This isn’t for convenience; it’s a strategic direction that we believe can help Trinity maintain a position of strength in higher education. We have professionals who are experts at organizing and making sense of vast amounts of historical information. But we’re also generating lots of new data regularly within our technology systems. By combining capabilities in all three pillars, we can help the campus turn data into wisdom, and contribute to our collective success. Realizing this vision is one of the reasons I was excited to come to Trinity, and I look forward to sharing our progress in this direction.

At the same time, each of our pillars is a discipline in its own right, doing excellent work in support of the mission of the college. In this newsletter, you will hear about the interesting projects and progress across the division, from those who are closest to the work. We are fortunate to have talented and dedicated professionals in LITS, and it is a genuine pleasure to highlight their expertise and accomplishments here.

This newsletter is as much yours as it is ours. We would love to hear your thoughts, ideas, and feedback on what you’d like to see in future issues. We’re also eager to share stories from across the college that highlight how LITS collaborates with our community.

Kristen Eshleman

Vice President for Library and Information Technology Services

kristen.eshleman@trincoll.edu.