The Librarian’s Ledger: Reading between the lines of libraries and digital learning

New Murals, Exhibits, Collections, and More!

We’re thrilled to share some exciting updates happening in our libraries! I hope you will take a moment to admire the stunning new murals that now adorn our walls. These vibrant artworks, created by our students and local artists, celebrate our community’s rich history and diverse cultures. They not only brighten up our space but also serve as a visual reminder of our commitment to inclusivity and creativity. We have opened the doors to the Long Walk entrance of Raether Library so that our spaces welcome all visitors and our staff have curated several interesting exhibits to highlight Trinity College history and traditions.

In this newsletter, we share our work with you and it becomes very clear that we are not your average college library. Some of what you will discover includes: our latest acquisitions, our new initiatives in research and instruction, and digital learning and scholarship, our stewardship of the College Art Collection, the ways we have transformed our spaces, and our innovative post-custodial archiving program. This program is at the forefront of preserving valuable community archives, allowing us to safeguard important documents while empowering organizations to retain physical and intellectual control of their cultural heritage. Our Special Collections and Archives materials have been featured in prominent exhibitions throughout New England. [photo of Newport Exhibit with caption]. We have partnered with local organizations to preserve and provide access to unique materials. For example, the Hartford Medical Society Library is now available at the Watkinson Library. [Link to Collection]. And, we continue to acquire items and collections and build unique relationships in ways that distinguish our libraries.

Our commitment to education is stronger than ever, with a growing range of teaching and learning resources available to our community. Whether you’re a student, educator, or lifelong learner, you’ll find tools and materials tailored to your needs. For example, our Bantam Research Roost meets students where they are to provide reference and research assistance. From workshops and online resources to a wealth of reference materials and even our Bantam Book Swap (a little free library), we’re here to partner with you on your educational journey. The projects showcased every year at our Day of Digital Scholarship are a testament to these successful partnerships.

Finally, we want to shine a spotlight on our incredible staff. Their dedication and passion make everything we do possible. From helping you find research materials or the perfect book to guiding you through our new programs, our team is ready to collaborate with you.

Come visit us soon to see the murals, explore our resources, and meet the faces behind your favorite libraries!

By Christina Bleyer, PhD College Librarian

