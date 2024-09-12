Trinity’s Art Collection

This past year, the Watkinson Library took over the management of Trinity College’s art collection. The collection consists of over 4,000 items, ranging from paintings, to sculptures, prints, decorative art, and a mural, among other things. One of the Watkinson’s first major initiatives regarding the art collection has been to create an online database within JSTOR Community Collections where the Trinity community and the public can view the various artworks in our holdings. As of September 2024, almost 600 items have been uploaded from several collections, including paintings by Old Masters, Japanese woodblock prints, and several types of Haitian art, and that number will continue to grow. Be sure to check back periodically to see what new artworks we’ve uploaded!