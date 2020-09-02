Quick Start Guide for Zoom Participants

This guide contains basic tips for meeting participants, such as a students.

Mute/Unmute Audio and Adjust Audio Options

Using audio in a Zoom meeting requires you to have access to either a microphone through your computer or a telephone. Please be aware that the host can control participant audio during the meeting. This means the host can mute and unmute you at any time. Check the icons in the menu bar and the Participants panel to determine your current audio setting.

To unmute yourself and begin talking, click the Unmute button (microphone) in the bottom-left corner of the meeting window.

button (microphone) in the bottom-left corner of the meeting window. To mute yourself, click the Mute button (microphone). A red slash will appear over the microphone icon indicating that your audio is now off.

button (microphone). A red slash will appear over the microphone icon indicating that your audio is now off. To test your computer microphone and speakers, click the up arrow to the right of the microphone icon and select Audio Settings.

NOTE: You can switch to a different audio input device using the Audio Settings option. If you have joined the meeting via computer audio, be sure to leave computer audio before dialing in to the meeting via the phone.

Start/Stop Video and Adjust Video options

Click the Start Video button in the menu bar at the bottom of the window to begin your video stream.

button in the menu bar at the bottom of the window to begin your video stream. Click the Stop Video button to stop sharing your video stream.

button to stop sharing your video stream. To choose a different webcam or adjust your video settings, click the up arrow to the right of the Video icon and select Video Settings.

NOTE: When your video is activated, The Enter/Exit Full Screen options are available in the upper right of the screen. Your view may automatically switch to full screen during a presentation when a presenter shares their screen. To exit full screen, hit the ESC key. Use the controls in the upper right to switch between active Speaker view or Gallery view of the other participants when there is no screen sharing.

NOTE: If you choose not to turn on your webcam in the meeting and video has been activated, your video window will display either your name, email address, or a photo, depending on how your profile is set up in the Zoom Web Portal.

Send Messages with Chat

You can send a chat message to all participants in the meeting or privately to specific individuals.

NOTE: When you enter a meeting, any messages posted in chat prior to you joining the meeting are not visible to you in the chat panel.

Send a Message to Everyone

Click the Chat button in the menu bar to open the Chat panel.

button in the menu bar to open the Chat panel. Type your message in the Text box at the bottom of the panel.

at the bottom of the panel. Press Enter to send the message.

to send the message. To save the chat transcript, click the More button at the bottom of the chat panel and select Save Chat .

button at the bottom of the chat panel and select . Send a Private Message

You can send a private message to a single person by clicking the down arrow in the To: field and selecting the person’s name from the list. The person’s name will stay selected until you click the down arrow again and select Everyone (In Meeting).

Provide Feedback with Nonverbal Feedback Icons

Nonverbal feedback icons allow you to indicate to the host that you have a question, let the host know what you are thinking without interrupting the meeting, and respond quickly to questions or prompts from the host. Nonverbal feedback icons include options for raise hand, yes, no, thumbs up, go slower, go faster, clap, need a break and away.

Click the Participants button in the menu bar to open the Participants panel.

button in the menu bar to open the Participants panel. Click any nonverbal feedback icon to display the response to the right of your name in the participant panel.

to display the response to the right of your name in the participant panel. Click the icon again to clear it.

again to clear it. Click the …more button to display additional icons, such as thumbs up or thumbs down.

button to display additional icons, such as thumbs up or thumbs down. You can only have one icon visible at any time. After clicking an icon, clicking another icon will overwrite the first icon.

Leave a Meeting

Click the Leave Meeting option in the menu bar to exit the meeting.

option in the menu bar to exit the meeting. Click the Leave Meeting button in the confirmation dialog box.

The post Quick Start Guide for Zoom Participants appeared first on Trinity College Research, Instruction, Technology.