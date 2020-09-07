How to Require Authentication for Zoom Meetings

Faculty may wish to restrict access to Zoom class meetings by permitting only users with with a trinity.edu Zoom account to join. This ensures that no one from outside Trinity College can join, even if they know the meeting’s passcode.

To enable this feature:

Go to trincoll.zoom.us and sign in to manage your account. Choose “Settings” on the left menu.

Scroll down through the Security section to “Only authenticated users can join meetings.”



Set the toggle from gray to blue (from left to right). When you create or edit a meeting, you can now choose “Only authenticated users can join” in the meeting options.



By default, you should see “Trinity College only” selected as the authentication option. Save your meeting to apply the changes.

If you want to invite a guest from outside Trinity to your class, make sure you uncheck “Only authenticated users can join meetings” in the individual meeting options.

If you want to turn off the authentication option for all of your meetings, use the toggle for “”Only authenticated users can join meetings” under the left Settings menu.

