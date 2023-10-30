AI Sandbox Resources

ChatGPT for writing

Coding Tools

ChatGPT Plugins

Image Creation

AI tools can be used to create images based on text prompts or generate new images based on existing one. Some popular options are:

DALL-E – Can be accessed via ChaGPT4 (paid) or Bing AI Companion (Free but limited)

Stable Diffusion – can be accessed for free via Mage or https://stablediffusionweb.com/#demo

Midjourney

As with most AI tools the quality of your prompt will determine the quality of the final product. You can also build on previous prompts by adding or specifying features. For example you can specify that you want a photorealistic image, or something in the anime style. You can specify lighting intensity and direction, background, foreground etc. DALL-E will tell you the specific prompt it used to create an image so you can build off those as suggestions. The first 4 images below were created with Big AI Companion with the prompt “create an image of a New England winter scene”. The second set added “make it in the style of Ansel Adams”

Like all AI tools DALL-E has limitations. For example when we told it to make a flyer for the AI Sandbox event the results were full of misspelings.