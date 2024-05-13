Announcing the Winners of the 3D Printing Competition – Spring 2024

We’re thrilled to announce the winners of our 3D printing and design competition. Congratulations to all participants for their incredible creativity and dedication

About the Competition

Our 3D printing and design competition aimed to inspire students from diverse backgrounds and skill levels to explore the possibilities of 3D printing technology. We encouraged participants to embark on a journey of learning, innovation, and self-discovery. Through workshops and support, we provided opportunities for students to hone their skills and unleash their imagination.

The Winners

After careful deliberation by our panel of judges, we are delighted to announce the following winners:

First Prize: Alexander Casella – “Aventine miniatures”

Second Prize: Darian Mehran-Lodge – “Bishop Brownell Statue”

Third Prize: Erkhan Tuimaada – “Trinity Decision Dice”

People’s Choice Award: Alexander Casella – “Aventine miniatures”

Prizes

Each participant received $5 in Bantam bucks on their ID, as a token of appreciation for their participation. Additionally, awards of Amazon gift cards will be distributed as follows:

First Prize: $100

$100 Second Prize: $75

$75 Third Prize: $50

$50 People’s Choice Award: $50

Congratulations once again to all participants and winners! Your passion for innovation and exploration is truly appreciated.