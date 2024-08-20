Sheila Reagan

Instructional Technologist

Sheila joined the Digital Learning and Scholarship team in 2024 with a strong background in making and teaching. She is the Math and Natural Sciences liaison and the point person for GIS. Sheila also manages the Student Technology Assistants. She is most looking forward to creating more co-sponsored programming in the library.

Two things that on Sheila’s bucket list are to milk a cow and hike the Appalachian Trail.