Spaces of Digital Learning and Scholarship

The library houses many wonders. Here are some of Banty’s favorite places on Level 1 of the library.
The 3D printing room is a great place to make friends…or models and prototypes.
The Story Lab rooms are great for having and recording conversations with friends.
The Arts & Crafts library is a great place for students to borrow art supplies for projects and making. It even includes a sewing machine you can borrow.
Room 182 is the best for collaborating on digital projects. It’s also where the Instructional Technologists can host your class to learn about StoryMaps, Timelines, or other digital platforms.
There’s always a friendly face at the STA desk if you have a question.
There are computers with the complete Adobe Cloud Suite installed.
The Digital Learning and Scholarship area is also just a great place to hang out and study.
Rooms on Level 1
The 3D printing lab (Room 115) has 7 printers that can print in PETG and PLA. You can use them with a class, send files to be printed to the STAs, or be trained to use the printers independently. For more information check out the STA site, or for a class workshop, email Sheila Reagan (sheila.reagan@trincoll.edu).
Two Story Lab rooms are available (Room 122 and 124) with programs like Hindenburg and Audacity for podcast creation. You can reserve these rooms here.
The Arts& Crafts Library (Room 134) contains various materials that are first come, first served. Please see a librarian or instructional technologist about processes related to borrowing and requesting new items.
The Digital Learning & Scholarship area has two Windows machines and 2 iMacs with Adobe Creative Cloud as well as external displays for student use and is home to the STA desk. For more information on the STAs click here.