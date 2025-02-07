Former USAID editor graduated with Trinity Class of 1964

Between 2002 and 2012, Ben Barber ’64 served as senior writer, photographer and editor for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). He was in charge of the production of the magazine Frontlines. Barber donated his papers to the Watkinson Library at Trinity College in 2016. A finding aid to the collection, including some print and manuscript copies of articles from his time at USAID, is available. Included in the collection are a set of USAID’s Frontlines from Nov.-Dec. 2002 through July 2010, a journal title increasingly difficult to obtain access via the internet.

USAID magazines and a USAID calendar, dated 2004-2010. Ben Barber papers, Watkinson Library, Trinity College.