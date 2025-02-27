Join us for the 2025 Day of Digital Scholarship!

The Day of Digital Scholarship is a yearly event that highlights the work Trinity students, faculty, and staff have made with digital software or tools. This open-house-style symposium highlights a variety of completed works and works in progress, including podcasts, films, digital exhibits, 3-D printing, robotics, and more. Refreshments will be served.

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Location: Center for Digital Learning, RLITC Level 1

Interested in presenting your work? Sign up on our 2025 presenter form!

For more details and to view photos from past events, visit our FAQ page.