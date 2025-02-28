Watkinson Acquires Four New Artists’ Books, Courtesy of Booklyn

The Watkinson Library has acquired four new artists’ books, courtesy of the artist-run non-profit, Booklyn.

the things we take (and the things we couldn’t) by Gino Romero, Brooklyn, NY

A wooden crate with silver screws. The word "UP" is written in gray ink on the side. "NYC," "MIA," and "VZLA" written in black ink on the top. A red and white sticker with the words "PLEASE HANDLE WITH CARE FRAGILE THANK YOU" is pasted on the top.

This book, created in 2024, is edition 8 of 16. The components were created using inkjet, light, metal stamping, relief print, screen print, typewriter, and tea and coffee stained paper, all contained in a wooden enclosure.

An unscrolled roll of paper (part of a larger paper rosary) with the words "pray with faith" written in ink.

Wild West, I-IV, Leather Bound by Scott Williams, San Francisco, CA

A book enclosure standing upright next to four books stacked on top of each other.
A book enclosure standing upright with four books lying in a row in front of it.

This is a unique piece created from Williams’ Western collage book that he worked on from 1985 – 2025. There are four volumes designed by Marshall Weber. The box and bindings are by bookbinder Sophia Kramer. The books contain a mix of collage, acrylic, airbrush, and stencil.

A book held open to show two pages of images.

Statera, Mizan by Islam Aly, Cairo, Egypt

A square book with wooden boards. Long red leather straps are attached to the front cover and lead to a grouping of laser-engraved camel bone tiles attached to the leather with yellow thread.

This book from 2024 is edition 25 of 30 variants. It is created from letter press, laser engraving, antique papers, and camel bone.

Two pages of the book are opened, and the rest of the book is opened wide so the two covers are touching.
Laser-engraved camel bone tiles with Arabic writing.

Stencil by Favianna Rodriguez, Oakland, CA

Multicolored collage on top of black pulled out accordion style on a table.
This work was created in 2025. It is a unique piece using collage, digital, linocut, offset, and screen print.

Special thanks to Marshall Weber of Booklyn for bringing these books to the Watkinson!

You can read more about these books and the artists at booklyn.org.

