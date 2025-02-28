Watkinson Acquires Four New Artists’ Books, Courtesy of Booklyn

The Watkinson Library has acquired four new artists’ books, courtesy of the artist-run non-profit, Booklyn.

the things we take (and the things we couldn’t) by Gino Romero, Brooklyn, NY

This book, created in 2024, is edition 8 of 16. The components were created using inkjet, light, metal stamping, relief print, screen print, typewriter, and tea and coffee stained paper, all contained in a wooden enclosure.

Wild West, I-IV, Leather Bound by Scott Williams, San Francisco, CA

This is a unique piece created from Williams’ Western collage book that he worked on from 1985 – 2025. There are four volumes designed by Marshall Weber. The box and bindings are by bookbinder Sophia Kramer. The books contain a mix of collage, acrylic, airbrush, and stencil.

Statera, Mizan by Islam Aly, Cairo, Egypt

This book from 2024 is edition 25 of 30 variants. It is created from letter press, laser engraving, antique papers, and camel bone.

Stencil by Favianna Rodriguez, Oakland, CA

This work was created in 2025. It is a unique piece using collage, digital, linocut, offset, and screen print.

Special thanks to Marshall Weber of Booklyn for bringing these books to the Watkinson!

You can read more about these books and the artists at booklyn.org.