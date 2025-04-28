Made by Hand: Labor, Craft, and the Quiet Power of Resistance

An Exhibit in the Watkinson Library, curated by Christina Bleyer

“In a gentle way, you can shake the world.” — Mahatma Gandhi

In an era obsessed with speed, disposability, and mass production, Made by Hand dares to honor what is deliberate, communal, and enduring. On view in the Watkinson Library Reading Room, this exhibit celebrates the radical persistence of human labor, artistry, and dignity through the work of Aaron Sinift and his collaborators across India.

At the heart of the exhibit are two monumental projects:

Five Year Plan — A handmade book stitched from the labor of Gandhian service organizations, artists, farmers, and craftspeople. A defiant act of community, it reminds us that meaningful change starts not with grand gestures, but with collective, deliberate acts of care.

— A handmade book stitched from the labor of Gandhian service organizations, artists, farmers, and craftspeople. A defiant act of community, it reminds us that meaningful change starts not with grand gestures, but with collective, deliberate acts of care. Dreaming It Forward (2024) — The final chapter in the Five Year Plan project series, Dreaming It Forward is nothing less than a handwoven rebellion against forgetting. Beginning with a seed, one metric ton of organic cotton grown by two farm families in Umri village, Maharashtra, this project grew into a vast tapestry of creation involving over 100 artisans, 220 hand-carved woodblocks, and more than 6000 collective workdays. Spinners, block-printers, embroiderers, and farmers — Muslim, Dalit, Gandhian, women, transgender voices all stitched their stories into its fabric.

With 39 original artworks and silkscreened texts, Dreaming It Forward fuses craft, dignity, and sustainability into a portrait of a future where the handmade is not a luxury, but a birthright.

Also featured in the exhibit are handwoven cloths made from recycled saris — vibrant fabrics that carry the imprints of countless lives, giving old textiles new spirit through traditional methods. These pieces breathe resilience: every thread a testament that what is discarded by one world can be reborn in another.

Made by Hand is not just about admiring beautiful objects. It’s a provocation. It serves as a reminder that “handmade” means hand-lived, rooted in real lives, real labor, and real communities fighting for survival and dignity in a world racing toward obsolescence.

This exhibit asks you, bluntly but tenderly:

What would it mean to build a future where we value craft over consumption, connection over convenience, the person and the earth over commodities?

Because in a gentle way, you can still shake the world if you are willing to work with your hands.

This exhibit is currently on display in the Watkinson Library Reading Room on Level A of Raether Library.