Preserving/Conserving the Past

By Eric Johnson-DeBaufre, Rare Books and Special Collections Librarian

Visitors to Watkinson Library occasionally ask us what we do to keep our materials in good condition. Our usual answer is that we generally focus on factors that help preserve materials in their current condition, whatever that happens to be. This normally amounts to storing our materials in good, stable environmental conditions in order to minimize temperature and humidity fluctuations that adversely affect organic materials, and encouraging careful handling of our materials by our staff and visitors. While this approach will not undo damage that may have already occurred to an item, it offers the best and most cost-effective long-term method for minimizing further deterioration. Watkinson is not alone in embracing this approach; it is the one taken by libraries and archives all around the world.

Every so often, however, an item in our care requires more substantive intervention in order to stabilize and make it usable. Such was the case with this letter from 1844, which recently came into our library through the gift of a generous donor who, in addition to the collection materials themselves, provided funding for the processing and treatment of the collection.

As you can see, this letter arrived in three pieces, the two pieces at left having become detached from the body of the folded letter at right. In addition, it had many visible splits at the places where the letter had originally been folded, as well as several paper losses, such as the one seen to the right of the wax seal. In most cases we would send such an item out to a nearby paper conservator. That is due to the fact that conservation treatment is time consuming and is best undertaken by a trained conservator specializing in a particular medium. As a result, conservation work tends to be costly, so it is usually reserved for the most significant items in a collection.

In this case, however, the decision was made to perform the conservation treatment in-house, despite the fact that, although familiar with the theory and practice, I am not trained as a paper conservator. Nevertheless, I felt confident that the skills required to perform the repairs were within even my modest abilities.

Prior to performing any treatment, I first assessed the condition of the document, noting its overall condition, testing the fixity of the ink, and identifying the location of the places requiring mends and fills. In order to remove a number of creases and folds in the letter and to prepare it for treatment, I then placed the three fragments in a humidification chamber I constructed (see below) and that my colleagues and I have used for other letters in this collection. As you can see, the chamber is quite simple, consisting of a plastic container with a lid, an elevated plastic grate, and a hygrometer. Absorbent material is saturated with distilled water and placed in the base of the container. The container is then sealed and the humidity inside brought to 99%. Finally the document is placed on the elevated grate, which has been covered with a piece of archival spun polyester like Reemay or Hollytex, and the container resealed.

Humidification takes advantage of the paper’s natural hydrophilic properties in order to relax the fibers sufficiently to allow any creases and folds to be gently flattened with a micro-spatula and also to permit the document to be flattened in preparation for mending.

Once the pieces of the document had been flattened, the actual repairs could begin. A bedrock principle of all conservation is that any intervention must be reversible without doing damage to the original material. Consequently, all the materials I selected had to meet specific requirements set by conservators, including being non-acidic and water soluble. In addition, since most of the splits in the letter ran through areas containing handwriting, the paper needed for mending had to be strong enough to rejoin the original document but invisible enough to permit reading of the underlying writing.

I first prepared a heavily thinned solution of wheat paste buffered with calcium carbonate to raise the ph to 7 (neutral). This was then applied directly to the paper’s splits with a thin brush. In the photo below you can see that I am stabilizing the two sides of the split with my left hand while I apply the wheat paste with my right.

Next I applied a thin strip (approx. 2mm) of 6 GSM Tengujo kozo paper to the split. As its name suggests, Tengujo is a Japanese paper made from the inner fibers of the kozo plant (paper mulberry). In addition to being naturally low in lignin—a chemical component that leads to discoloration and embrittlement in paper—kozo has very long fibers that gives the papers made from it great strength. Nevertheless, the paper I selected for this repair was exceptionally light and delicate, a square meter weighing a mere 6 grams. And it was made lighter and more delicate by the thinness of the strips, hence my decision to apply the paste directly to the document rather than, as is more usual, to the Tengujo itself. In the images below you can see the Tengujo strip before (left) and in the process of being applied (right).

A piece of Hollytex and blotter were then placed over the Tengujo and the mend was left to dry overnight under weight. This process was repeated for all of the papers splits (eighteen in total), while fills were made to the paper’s losses with a slightly heavier weight kozo paper called Misugami. The entire process took roughly five hours, not including drying time. Finally, the repaired document was returned to the humidification chamber where the fibers were once again relaxed in order to permit the letter to be refolded and restored to its original appearance.

Although I do not do it often, work like this provides me with a deep feeling of satisfaction that comes from knowing that the result is an item that can once again be safely used. But more than that, such work heightens my sense of the importance of care in all of our dealings, whether with things or with people. Prior to working on it, I had no relationship to this document whatsoever. Caring for it created a relation where none had previously existed and that now endures in delicate strands of tissue.

Footnotes