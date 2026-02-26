Join us for the 2026 Day of Digital Scholarship!

The annual Day of Digital Scholarship is an open-house-style symposium that highlights a variety of digital works and applications including podcasts, films, digital exhibits, StoryMaps, 3-D printing, robotics, and more. Whether your project is complete or still in progress, we encourage you to share your work and inspire others in our community.

Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Time: 3:00 PM – 5:30 PM

Location: Digital Learning & Scholarship, RLITC Level 1

Enjoy refreshments while exploring the innovative digital creations that define Trinity’s vibrant academic community.

Sign up to present at Day of Digital Scholarship on our 2026 form. For more details and to view photos from past events, visit our FAQ page.