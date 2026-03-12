On the Anniversary of the Great Blizzard: March 12-14, 1888

By Amanda M.B. Matava, Digital Archivist

The Great Blizzard of 1888 (sometimes called the “Great White Hurricane”) was one of the deadliest and most unusual snowstorms in American history. It also has the curious distinction of being the first widely photographed natural disaster in the United States. Between March 12 and 14, the storm buried parts of the Northeast under as much as 55 inches of snow, and more than 400 people perished in the frigid temperatures.

Hartford—and Trinity College specifically—were not spared. The city received an estimated 36 inches of snow in an era before salting, sanding, snowplows, or snowblowers.

With the recent February blizzard fresh in mind, I was eager to explore how this historic storm affected Trinity’s campus.

Nothing to Report

On March 17, 1888, the student-run Trinity Tablet reported that “the handsome furniture for the new Jarvis Hall of Science has arrived and is stored in the basement of one of the halls.” The students were excited for the building, which was nearing completion. The College had only occupied its Summit Street campus for ten years. In isolation, nothing of consequence appears to have happened in the days prior.

Yet the archival record tells a different story.

Several prints and glass slides bearing the titles “Blizzard of 1888” have recently been digitized and added to Trinity’s Digital Repository, showing that the blizzard certainly would have impacted College operations and disrupted foot travel in ways not dissimilar to snowstorms today.

Man on Long Walk after Blizzard of 1888. Student stands between snow mounds on the Long Walk following the Blizzard of 1888.

The Storm That Paralyzed New England

The blizzard caught New England mostly by surprise. The afternoon of Sunday, March 11 was mild, and the storm that was to become the deadliest blizzard in history moved up the coast.

The storm began as rain, but intensified rapidly when it collided with an Arctic air mass. Temperatures dropped from 40° to single-digits overnight, rain turned over to snow, and wind gusts increased to between 40 and 85 miles per hour.

“The snow [was] coming in blinding sheets and the wind blowing with blinding fury,” the Hartford Courant reported. “Had the air been still, the snow would have covered the ground to a level of two or three feet, but the wind pulled it in great drifts…many being four to six feet in height.”

By Tuesday, March 13, “the whole country [was] nearly as devoid of means of communication as it was a century ago.”

The storm stalled over New York City and even looped back on itself without weakening, resulting in extreme snowfall across New England. Telegraph and telephone lines collapsed, mail and milk deliveries stalled, and trains derailed. Plows were affixed to the front of horsecars, but “the wind pulled up the drifts across the tracks again as soon as the ploughs had passed.”

Many of the fatalities were of people caught in the elements walking home or seeking shelter. The storm, in short, halted everyday life.

Digging Out

Man shovels the Long Walk, possibly after the Blizzard of 1888 or later snowstorm (1893 or 1898). Man on the Long Walk, possibly after the Blizzard of 1888 or later snowstorm (1893 or 1898).

Once the worst had passed, snow removal became top priority. Paid workers and volunteers worked together with shovels, sometimes opting to cut tunnels through towering drifts.

Plows were affixed to the front of horsecars, streetcars, and trains to cut through deep drifts and clear tracks. Roads could be cleared through horse-drawn plows or compacted by horse-drawn, heavy rollers. When snow had to be removed completely, it was loaded into horse-drawn carts.

Sanding and salting was not practiced, as compacted snow actually provided better traction for horse hooves and sleighs.

Hartford recorded its snowfall totals at Trinity College, but its official measurement—19 inches—was likely far lower than the actual accumulation, which is estimated at closer to 36 inches. Due to Trinity’s location and elevation, the wind gusts would have simply blown the snow elsewhere, resulting in the lower totals.

By March 16, the “worst was over,” as reported by the Hartford Courant. The state had slowly become operational again.

Snow on Trinity’s Hill

Hartford recorded its snowfall totals at Trinity College, but its official measurement—19 inches—was likely far lower than the actual accumulation, which is estimated at closer to 36 inches. Due to Trinity’s location and elevation, the wind gusts would have simply blown the snow elsewhere, resulting in the lower totals.

By March 16, the “worst was over,” as reported by the Hartford Courant. The state had slowly become operational again.

Life on Campus During the Blizzard

Two students pose at snow mounds by Seabury Hall. Faded text at the bottom reads “Blizzard of 1888.” Besides the gymnasium and observatory, the Long Walk was the only structure on campus at the time.

Though no student accounts of the 1888 Blizzard have been discovered, it is not difficult to imagine how the storm might have unfolded on campus. Most Trinity students lived in the Long Walk buildings, and as the storm intensified overnight on March 11, many were likely already indoors. Those who were off-campus would have had to remain where they were.

By morning, the campus would have been buried under deep drifts, with winds still driving snow across the hilltop. Classes may have been temporarily disrupted until paths could be cleared, leaving students effectively snowbound in the dormitories. Once the worst had passed, janitorial staff would have begun digging out walkways and clearing the Long Walk.

The photographs preserved in the archives—showing students standing among towering snowbanks—suggest the campus quickly became a place of curiosity and exploration once the storm had subsided.

A 1898 column titled “The Stroller,” published in the Trinity Tablet, sarcastically describes watching janitors shovel snow from the walkways:

“Wherever it was most convenient the snow was carefully shoveled down the gratings before the different sections, to remain there until it melted during the next warm days and ran down into the basements to add its portion to the dampness already accumulated there.”

This method, the writer noted, was certainly more efficient than carrying it across the walk to the campus lawns.

Unrecorded History?

Why didn’t students record their experiences during the Blizzard in the Tablet? It is difficult to say. The Tablet, a monthly periodical, focused primarily on campus events, organizations, and creative works. By the time the March issue appeared, the storm may already have felt like old news—or perhaps it seemed unnecessary to record something everyone had experienced firsthand.

Whatever the reason, the storm survives in fragments: in newspaper articles, in photographs preserved in the archives, and perhaps in personal diaries now lost to time. Piece those fragments together, and a fuller picture of Trinity’s experience during the Great Blizzard begins to emerge.

Images including the ones in this post are freely available for view and download in the College’s Digital Repository, College Archives, Archival Photos and Video Collection.

Sources

The Blizzard of 1888: America’s Greatest Snow Disaster. Weather Underground, March 12, 2020.

Hey Snow! It’s Not You, It’s Us. Jason L. Newton. Edge Effects, Oct 12, 2019.

Blizzard of 1888 Devastates State. Connecticut History.Org, March 14, 2017.

The Great Blizzard of 1888. The Hartford Courant, Nov 21, 2001.

TRINITY’S BIG DRIFT: Sixty Tons of Snow in It — Other Weather Notes. The Hartford Courant, Feb 24, 1893, pg. 10.

A GREAT STORM: A Genuine Blizzard MINUS INTENSE COLD The Country Buried in Snow GREAT DRIFTS IN ALL DIRECTIONS General Paralysis of Business. The Hartford Courant, March 13, 1888.

CT State Library Blizzard of 1888 Library Guide

CT State Library Blizzard of 1888 Photographs