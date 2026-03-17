Making the Box: Trinity Students Design Building Models

The Scheuch Atrium in the Raether Library currently features a new exhibit comprised largely of models built by students taking courses on architecture.

“Making the Box” Exhibit, Scheuch Atrium Exhibit Case, Raether Library, until summer 2026. (Photo: Eric Stoykovich)

With the architectural minor program flourishing at Trinity, Dr. Willie Granston ’13 answered a few questions about what the students learn through the construction of architectural models. Here is what he had to say:

Why do you have students make scale models?

One of the things I really appreciate about architecture is the fact that three-dimensional buildings take up space, and rooms have volume. These are things that are evident as we go through our daily routines. But these are also things that are hard to convey when we discuss architectural history in the classroom. Giving students the chance to create scale models offers them a chance to build a structure and see it in three dimensions (albeit in miniature).

The models on display in the library’s exhibit come from two classes where I offer an option when it comes to the final project: Students can either do a term paper or do a scale model. If they pick the scale model, they must also write an essay that addresses the act of making the model and discusses what they learned in the process.

For students who are really interested in the process of building, the scale model allows them to dig into a specific design and see it come to life. Making a scale model takes a lot of work, but students often tell me how rewarding they find process. It forces them to think about a new set of challenges and find ways to convey a building’s look and character in miniature.

Dr. Willie Granston talking about blueprints for the Clement Chemistry Building in the class “Modern Architecture: 1900 to Present” (2025). Photo by Fiona Cunningham ’28.

How did the students select these buildings or did you give them a choice of buildings from a list?

I try to leave the options as open as I can. In Understanding Architecture, students were allowed to do any building they wanted, so long as they could find reliable plans and it met the basic parameters of the class (dating from 1400 to the present). Sometimes students gravitate to buildings they’ve seen in class. Other times they look at architects whose work interested them and end up selecting a building that we didn’t discuss. It is up to them to find the plans, but I have to okay the drawings to make sure they are reliable.

In Nineteenth Century Architecture this past semester I included a requirement that all of the final projects – either term papers or models – had to relate to Hartford in some way. We had a wonderful visit to the Watkinson Library and College Archives, where students had a chance to see architectural drawings relating to Trinity’s nineteenth-century buildings. I wondered if anybody would try to recreate something from William Burges’ drawings. Instead, Amanda Geller ’28 chose to recreate one of the buildings from the original campus, Jarvis Hall. It was designed in the 1820s by Solomon Willard, whose original plans for the building are preserved in the Trinity College Archives.

The original drawing of Solomon Willard’s Jarvis Hall shows the classical design common to the early American republic, when educational leaders looked back to Greece and Rome for inspiration. Located where the current Connecticut state Capitol resides, the building was demolished in the 1870s.

Do the students also research other aspects of the buildings they make models of?

Additional research is inherent in this process. Students have to search for reliable drawings, which oftentimes involves a lot of time looking at books and learning about a certain architect’s ideas or goals. As they build the models, they are always looking at photos to make sure they understand details that are perhaps less clear in the drawings. In the process, they gain a far deeper understanding of the building and the architect’s ideas as well. Research happens throughout the model making process.

Visiting Assistant Professor of Fine Arts Willie Granston brought his Modern Architecture class to the Watkinson Library in 2024, for a look at Trinity College’s growth and development in the 20th century. (Photo: Nick Caito)

Anything else you want to include about the 5 buildings which the students have modeled.

I just want to say how impressed I am by this group of models. Each one reflects a tremendous amount of work and effort, and each of these students should be so proud of what they have produced.

Ranging from researching in the College Archives to going to Philadelphia to learn about Louis Kahn and see his drawings, these buildings may be small, but they reflect a lot of time and dedication. Even models that appear simpler—like those of the Farnsworth House (by Amanda Geller ’28) or the Villa Savoye (by Julian Campopiano ‘28)— require a lot of work; obtaining those sharp corners and clean lines isn’t easy. There is a lot of craftsmanship involved in these models, and it’s easy to make a mistake as you’re cutting a piece of board.

Finally I think it’s worth noting the variety of the materials and production processes used in these models. The model of Jarvis Hall was produced using a laser cutter in the Library, while the model of the Korman House by Sam Bristow ’28 uses various wood types to call attention to the various volumes of the building. The model of the Sainte-Geneviève Library by Jenna Germano ’27 opens up to reveal an interior that includes the cast iron ribs that support the roof!

Model by Jenna Germano ’27, of Bibliothèque Sainte-Geneviève, Paris, France. (Photo: Eric Stoykovich)

I am impressed every single semester by the variety and the caliber of the models. These models from the fall of 2025 were really great. But stay tuned! I have been talking with students in the spring classes, and I think there are some pretty impressive models in the works!

The temporary exhibition will be on display in the Level A Gallery of the Scheuch Atrium in Raether Library until summer 2026. We invite you to come and see how Trinity students learn by doing.

Main exhibit designer: Eric Stoykovich, College Archivist and Manuscript Librarian, Watkinson Library.

With assistance from Dr. Willie Granston.