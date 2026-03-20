Watkinson Library Acquires Five New Artists’ Books, Courtesy of Booklyn

by Casey Machenheimer, Special Collections and Archives Librarian for Public Services, Research, and Outreach

The Watkinson Library has acquired five new artists’ books, courtesy of the artist-run non-profit, Booklyn.

Siempre Junto, 2026, by Raoul Deal (Milwaukee, WI) and Marshall Weber (Brooklyn, NY), with Kurt Allerslev (Hopewell, NJ)

Siempre Junto is a unique copy. It is a large accordion-style book and collages together woodcut prints, etchings, ink calligraphy, and offset printing.

This book “celebrates the joyful Pan-American (Turtle Island) anti-fascist resistance to both White Supremacy, and American capitalism.” This theme is represented throughout different components of the piece, which includes a Letraset collage of Hurricane Katrina; a Sumi ink calligraphy piece that was included in the international portfolio La Autonomía es la Vida, la Sumisión es la Muerte, which celebrates the Zapatista movement’s resistance against the Mexican state and global capitalism; and a “Thin Blue Line” neo-fascist version of the US flag.

Harf, 2025, by Islam Aly (Cairo, Egypt)

Harf is an edition of 50. The piece consists of a cloth-covered box with plexiglass components and a book made with various types of paper and Coptic binding.

Harf means “letter” in Arabic, which is the focus of this work. The book explores the Kufic geometric script, and each section focuses on a single letter. It celebrates this script as “both a linguistic symbol and a sculptural element.” The use of different types of paper for each folio in the book was also done intentionally to emphasize the uniqueness of each letterform. The other component of this piece, the laser-cut plexiglass letterforms and accompanying stand, allow the readers to physically interact with the letters, adding another layer of engagement.

I Am Nature, 2025, and They Called Me A Slut, 2025, by Favianna Rodriguez (Oakland, CA)

I Am Nature and They Called Me A Slut are both unique copies. Both are accordion-style books made with French paper and Hanji. I Am Nature was made using linoleum block and screenprint. They Called Me A Slut was made using linoleum block, monoprint, and screenprint.

I Am Nature uses personal narrative and visual storytelling to recount the author’s journey from internalized shame to self-discovery and self-love. The artist draws on her lived experience as a daughter of immigrants shaped by colonial systems, and “finds a language of resistance that transforms the body from a site of labor and control into a holistic landscape of beauty, curiosity, and power.”

They Called Me A Slut uses storytelling and imagery to reclaim the word “slut” as a tool of oppression and recontextualize it as an emblem of agency. This piece is “a manifesto and a love letter to everyone who refuses to be tamed, silenced, or shamed for their pleasure, their passion, or their power.” Although both books by Rodriguez stand alone, their themes and imagery work well in conversation with each other.

Widening Circles, 2020, by Terry Turrentine (San Francisco, CA)

Widening Circles is an edition of 10. It is an accordion-style book with 26 pages that are hinged together with Kozo paper to make 13 spreads. Each print is mounted to Colorplan Ivory paper, and the edges are hand colored with India ink.

The book displays photographs of wild and domesticated hawks. The wild hawks are wild and untamed whereas the domesticated hawks are masked and leashed. These contrasting visuals draws attention to the predatory power of the hawk, whether on the hunt or in captivity. This bright and vibrant imagery is paired with a poem by Rilke embossed on a deep black photographic paper. This poem speaks to themes of faith and hope, which serves as another layer of contrast in the overall work. According to Turrentine, this books speaks to the idea that “the sublime gift of nature is witnessing the cycles of life and death and renewal. It shows us we as artists can transcend destruction through creativity…even in an age of societal and environmental assault.”

Special thanks to Marshall Weber of Booklyn for bringing these books to the Watkinson!

You can read more about these books and the artists at booklyn.org.