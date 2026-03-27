Trinity’s FIRST Microcomputer: New Exhibit in Lobby of MECC

Earlier this month, on March 10, 2026, a new exhibit was installed in the ground-floor lobby at the eastern end of the Mathematics, Engineering, and Computer Science (MECC) building on Trinity College’s campus.

Photo: Bruce Kinmonth

Professors August Sapega and David (Dave) Ahlgren purchased Intel’s first 8-bit microprocessor chip (8008) in 1974. The kit included the 8008 processor, 1024 bytes of semiconductor random access memory (RAM), an address decoder, and a few parallel port chips. The parallel ports were used to connect printers, terminals, and analog-to-digital converters. The 8008 clock rate was 0.5 MHz (0.0005 GHz)!

Using these components as a base, Professor Ahlgren and his students in the ENGR 321 class (later ENGR 221L) designed and built a complete working computer during the 1974-75 academic year. The computer was operational by the Class of 1975’s graduation date so the seniors could show the working computer to their parents.

This system was the first microcomputer on the Trinity campus and was completed before the first commercially available microcomputer hit the marketplace (the MITS Altair, which used Intel’s 8080 chip, the 8008’s successor).

Schematic Design Drawing by Bruce Kinmonth, Trinity class of 1976. Photo: Trinity Library

The 8008 microcomputer includes a full panel of switches and indicator LEDs with which a user could enter a machine level program and observe its behavior. The computer allows the user to run and observe the program one step at a time, as well as an auto-step mode that would execute programs slowly so one could observe the program’s effect.

Students developed a small operating system and engaged in some of the first microcomputer interfacing experiments, including Prof. Haberlandt’s stimulus-response experiments in psychology and biomedical data acquisition experiments in the engineering labs. The 8008 gave students hands-on experience with building computers for years to come.

*********

On March 10th, Professor Ahlgren had the privilege of unveiling the new exhibit case to a small group of interested alumni, faculty, and friends of the Engineering Department.

Photo: Eric Stoykovich

Joining Ahlgren were a number of Trinity alumni, including Bruce Kinmonth ’76, Joseph (Joe) Calabro ’75, Brian Baczyk ’78, Rudy Montgelas ’75, Jan Larsson ’77, Ann Marie Krupski ’93, Ron Yates ’64, and Harvey Silverman ’65. Many contributed to or were present for the building and use of the Intel 8008. Also joining the group were Ed Falat and Trinity Professor Emeritus of Engineering Joe Bronzino.

Photo: Eric Stoykovich

Photo: Eric Stoykovich

After the exhibit’s unveiling, good conversation and sharing of memories ensued over a fine lunch at Hamlin Hall. Re-reading his programmed code for the 8008, Bruce Kinmonth commented: “I got quite the kick out of reading the comments at the beginning of the assembler, where I said that I had added a mnemonic called “WAIT” which was just a synonym for the “HLT” (halt, or stop) instruction, because “it feels psychologically better when waiting for an interrupt to occur”….That is so 21-year-old “me,” being concerned for the psychological well-being of the programmer!”

Photo: Eric Stoykovich

Photo: Eric Stoykovich

*********

The Intel 8008 microcomputer was preserved by Professor Ahlgren and inherited by the Department of Computer Science, which transferred it to the care of the Trinity College Archives in 2023. The small collection of associated student work, drawings, and assignments was processed by the Archives and is currently made available for research in the Watkinson Library and College Archives. The finding aid to the collection is digitally available.

The Intel 8008 microcomputer will remain on permanent exhibit in the MECC building’s lobby. Please take a look at the ingenuity of the 1970s there!