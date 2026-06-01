Distinguished Professor Emeritus Alden R. Gordon ’69 donates his faculty papers and alumni memorabilia to the Trinity College Archives

Alden Rand Gordon, member of the Trinity class of 1969 and Paul E. Raether Distinguished Professor of Fine Arts, Emeritus, has recently donated his collection of faculty papers and alumni memorabilia to the Trinity College Archives. Once processed, the collection will be accessible for researchers interested mainly in the ways that art history was studied and taught in the late twentieth and early twentieth-first centuries, but also as a perspective on the wider campus activities of an alumnus and faculty member who contributed greatly to the intellectual rigor of college life. The collection will be known as the Alden Rand Gordon papers.

While the bulk of the collection contains books, syllabi, lecture notes, and course preparation materials representing over thirty years of college teaching, writing, and research, there are important additions to the college’s athletic history, namely its tradition of competitive crew. In a small exhibit just inside the front door of the Raether Library, these new accessions include a few unusual apparatuses that Gordon used during his rowing career. In particular, there is the coxswain megaphone (depicted in a contemporary group portrait), as well as a WWII leather aviator’s helmet that Gordon purchased for the cold mornings when the team practiced on the Connecticut River.

Alden Rand Gordon ’69 was the coxswain of the Trinity College freshman ‘sweep eight’ crew team in the spring of 1966. The team was comprised by members of the Trinity class of 1969: Bill Young, Deke August, Doug Gregor, John “Jack” DeLong, Keith Pinter, David Knowlton, Will Melcher, and John Ingram (Stroke).

Trinity College crew shoes and boat from about 1965. Trinity College Photograph Collection. Trinity College Archives.

Once processed, the Alden Rand Gordon papers will be available for public use, research, and enjoyment during scheduled research appointments between the hours of 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays. Please contact the Watkinson Library Reading Room (watkinson@trincoll.edu) for more information and to make an appointment to access the manuscript collections of the Watkinson Library and Trinity College Archives. In the meantime, enjoy the new accessions exhibit on the first floor of the Raether Library, near the Bloomberg Lab.