We are hiring Student Technology Assistants for 2018-2019!

The Educational Technology group is looking to hire motivated students to join our Student Technology Assistant program in the Center for Educational Technology in the library.

Fill out an application today!

Are you looking for an opportunity to learn valuable (and practical!) technical skills while working on meaningful projects? Do you like to help people? Do you like to tinker? Would you like to learn about educational technology such as:

Blogging and web publishing with WordPress Digital audio and video editing edX MOOCS 3d printing and virtual reality



If you already have some experience in these areas or you are motivated to learn more, the STA program may be the right match for you!

While you should be computer literate you do not need to have extensive technical knowledge – just the willingness to learn.

Shifts are available during business hours, Monday – Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. You will also be expected to to handle one-on-one appointments outside of business hours, based upon your schedule and interests.

If you have any questions about the STA program contact Cheryl Cape at 860-297-2109 or cheryl.cape@trincoll.edu.