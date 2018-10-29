Monthly reading group

We are using a tool called hypothes.is to organize an ongoing monthly virtual reading group for topics around educational technology & research services. Each month, there will be a text announced in our newsletter, which you can sign up for here: http://eepurl.com/di_S8X.

If you would like to join our group, follow these instructions:

Anyone can participate*, regardless of a Trinity affiliation. To read along with us, follow these instructions:

If you already have hypothes.is set up, skip to step 4. Otherwise go to https://hypothes.is

Click one of the “Get Started” buttons.

Follow the on-screen instructions to set up an account, and, if you have your own computer, please install the bookmarklet on a browser you like to use.

Once you have an account, follow this link to join the hypothes.is group: https://hypothes.is/groups/pDxZ7oAr/trinity-ed-tech

Here’s a quick screencast showing how it works:

We look forward to reading with you!

For November 2018, we’ll be reading the ECAR Study of Undergraduate Students and Information Technology 2018, released on October 25, 2018. While everyone’s welcome to read the whole thing, we’ll focus on sections 1 (“Introduction 8 Key Findings”), 7 (“Experiences with Instructors and Technology”), and 10 (“Accessibility”).