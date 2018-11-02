WITT Symposium Wednesday, December 12

On Wednesday, December 12th Educational Technology & Research Services will host a Winter Institute on Teaching with Technology, a half-day event with sessions on teaching with film, annotating online with Hypothes.is, using PollEverywhere, OneSearch, Moodle, and more. At lunch, Roopika Risam (Salem State) will give a talk on “Torn Apart/Separados,” a rapid-response project that highlights the potential of digital humanities methods for anticolonial social justice work. This event will take place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in LITC 181. For more information, please contact Amy Harrell.