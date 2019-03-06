Art+Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon!

Come learn how to edit Wikipedia and contribute to a great project to celebrate Women’s History Month!
Thursday, March 14th
From 11-3 (Drop- Ins Welcome)
Digital Scholarship Studio (LITC 182)
Level 1 in the Library
No experience necessary. Lunch Provided.
RSVP appreciated, but not required. (RSVP here).
Art+Feminism is a campaign improving coverage of cis and transgender women, non-binary folks, feminism and the arts on Wikipedia. It is committed to teaching people of all gender identities and expressions to edit Wikipedia.