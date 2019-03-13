Art+Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon Resources

Here are some tips and resources that will help you take part in our Art+Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-thon:

To Begin:

First, navigate to our event dashboard on Wikipedia: https://outreachdashboard.wmflabs.org/courses/Trinity_College/TrinityArtandFeminism2019

Next, login at the top right corner. If you’ve never edited Wikipedia before, you will be prompted to create a username and password. Keep in mind that your username should be somewhat anonymous to protect your privacy. If you need help, please find one of the organizers who can add you as an editor.

Once you’ve logged in, you can select a page to edit, or start creating a page for an artist or organization that does not have one. If you are new to editing Wikipedia, you should consider starting with editing citations on existing pages. To begin, use your Sandbox page (which you can find in the toolbar of Wikipedia). The Sandbox is a page where you can practice editing citations, collecting research, and creating text without editing Wikipedia directly. Once you are satisfied with your work, you can add it to the relevant page or create a new page.

Here are some tutorials from the Art+Feminism site on the various stages of editing Wikipedia that will be helpful as you start your work:

Their editing kit also includes a series of useful video tutorials.

The “Training” tab of our event dashboard also includes helpful training modules. The “Basic Rules of Wikipedia” module is a great place to start.

To Edit:

Once you’ve logged in and read through some tutorials, visit the Art+Feminism meetup page to find an article of interest and begin editing. This page has lists of pages in need of citation generally, and persons in need of external citation to meet Wikipedia’s notability requirements.

If you want to work on expanding existing pages, Art+Feminism recommends working on their list of stub pages (a term for existing short articles).

Alternately, to create a new page, you can start a draft article at the bottom of this page by first entering the artist’s name: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wikipedia:Meetup/ArtAndFeminism/Tasks#External_links